The 2023 season officially begins Formula E with the first tests on the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia. The Spanish asphalt was the scene of the debut of the Gen3, with the first shake-down that will be used by the drivers to familiarize themselves with the new cars in view of the official debut set for January 14 in Mexico City where the first race of the year. The balance has not yet been defined but among the favorites for the victory there is certainly the DS-Penske team, the only one that can boast two world champions in the line-up, the current title holder Stoffel Vandoorne and the two times iridescent Jean-Eric Vergne. The French rider himself analyzed the Gen3s and the first day on the track in Valencia during the interview given on the sidelines of the tests.

“The car is lighter, more powerful. It has a different look. The front brakes only do not particularly affect the type of driving, the regenerative system will certainly work more effectively in the race. It’s a well thought out system. The front is certainly slightly heavier, as is the steering, but it is an important step forward in terms of technology” he recounted Vergne who didn’t want to go too far in a judgment on the single-seater developed by DS Performance e Penske, who took over from Techeetah’s Chinese this season. The new team organization hasn’t affected work, with the French rider underlining how the team is already compact: “I don’t see any particular differences in terms of working methods. There are new people in the team, new engineers, new mechanics even if the rest of the team is the same. For me it doesn’t change much, everyone is already working very well together.”

Vergne then welcomed it positively the entry of the new brands into Formula Ewhile also highlighting a passion for Maserati: “It’s fantastic that there are new brands within the championship. Especially for Maserati’s entry, it is an iconic brand. I love this brand. I am very happy that he has chosen to compete in Formula E. The same goes for Cupra, it is a young brand but it is working very well and growing rapidly.” New team, new cars, new brands but also new cities where some races of the 2023 season will take place: “I am very happy to go to Brazil and also to race in Cape Town. I won’t have much time to see the city but it will be nice. It’s always interesting to have new cities in FE, it’s a good sign for this league to add new places. I believe that at the moment Formula E still has to remain tied to street circuits. I don’t know yet what it will be like to race with the Gen3s, after the first race I might have a different opinion but at the moment the DNA of the FE is linked to city racing.”

Finally, a comment on internal team relations, with the presence of Stoffel Vandoorne and his experience in the category that could lead to seek a first guide: “I don’t think there is any leader in the DS team. I certainly have more experience but I think Stoffel still has a good background thanks to his time in Mercedes. We work together as two leaders. We both want to chase the title, it will be good for the team. We will develop the car together with the team to get the best out of it.” However, the first day of testing in Valencia showed a good pace for the two DS, with Vergne chasing teammate Vandoorne only 15 hundredths away, with the Frenchman finishing at 1:26:851 against 1:26:836 of the Belgian. The session saw the Maserati of Maximilian Günther closes with the best lap at 1:26:221.