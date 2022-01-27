CAR TESTThe Yaris, one of Toyota’s best-selling models, is now also available as an SUV. Traditionally, it is also available as a hybrid without a plug.











Toyota Yaris Cross 1.5 Hybrid (85 kW/116 hp), from €26,750

Toyota is late. Many years ago Renault turned its Clio into an SUV: the popular Captur. And Peugeot also made its 208 a higher-ranking 2008. Anyway, the new Toyota Yaris Cross has become a fresh, but also tough-looking car, as befits a real SUV.

As soon as you get in, you experience how mature this car really is. The interior appears to be solidly built, beautifully finished and user-friendly. However, a serious drawback is immediately noticeable: the legroom in the back seat is tight. Here, overgrown teenagers quickly get into trouble.

While this Cross is on the same technical foundation as the regular Yaris, it is 24 inches longer and 2 inches wider. But the wheelbase has remained the same and that explains the limited seating space in the back. The luggage compartment, however, benefits from the considerably longer body: at 397 liters, it is larger than many competitors.

The 1.5 liter three-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor lead to an economical consumption of about 1 in 20 in practice. But it is a pity that the petrol engine becomes noisy too soon. That happens especially if you ask for some extra pulling power and that is soon, because this Toyota would be quite a bit spicier and therefore also allowed to drive faster. For caravan enthusiasts, this hybrid is disappointing: it can only tow a braked trailer of up to 750 kg.

The Yaris Cross steers fine. The chassis appears to be flexible and guarantees the necessary spring comfort. At the same time, the road holding is exemplary, because it can be called sturdy and this SUV hardly suffers from leaning. Finally, it may be mentioned that Toyota now gives a five-year warranty: tribute!

Plus

+ Exemplary handling.

+ Very economical.

+ Large trunk.

+ Five year warranty.

min

– Too noisy engine.

– Tight legroom in the back.

– Weak caravan tractor.

Conclusion

More seating in the back would have made the Toyota Yaris Cross a full-fledged family car. But its generous luggage space and exemplary handling make up for it. This hybrid is also pleasantly economical, too bad about the engine noise.

Additional test notes

The beautiful and excellently working head-up display deserves a compliment.

A high entry is guaranteed with this Cross: its entry height is up to 6.5 centimeters more than with the regular Yaris.

The Cross offers 2.5 centimeters more ground clearance than the regular Yaris. But it will never become a real all-terrain vehicle. This of course applies to almost all SUVs of the moment: nice to see, but they have no business in the terrain.

The safety equipment of this Toyota is completely in order.

The infotainment does not excel at anything, but works quickly enough and clearly.

The rear seat cannot be moved to vary the seating and luggage space. That is possible with a competitor such as the Renault Captur.

The rear seat can be folded in three parts (40/20/40). In addition, the loading floor, which consists of two parts, can be varied in height.

In some countries, the Yaris Cross is also available as a 4×4. A second electric motor then drives the rear wheels.

The Yaris Cross is for sale from €24,850. Then you get the 1.5 VVT-I (92 kW/125 hp) with only a petrol engine and a manual gearbox. The 1.5 VVT-I Hybrid (85 kW/116 hp) with standard automatic transmission has been tested, which is listed from €26,750 in the price list. In addition, it has the extra rich Adventure equipment, bringing its price to €36,950.

