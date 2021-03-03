Roger Martelli was a student at the Lycée Thiers, in Marseille. In May 1968, he was one of the students who renamed it for a time “Lycée de la Commune de Paris”. It is therefore not yesterday that the historian is interested in this fascinating period. “No doubt an event so short – seventy-three days – has never left so many traces in collective representations”, he writes in his latest work. With this essay called Municipality 1871. The impromptu revolution, the one who is also co-president of the Amies et Amis de la Commune de Paris association provides both a scientific and a citizen’s perspective on the revolution of 1871.

“Never has such a short event – seventy-three days – left so many traces in collective representations. Roger martelli

It is of course given to a precise summary of the facts, in all their complexity, allowing to understand more and more how the Municipality was born, how it governed, what it achieved, how it was massacred and why its memory is as strong when commemorating his 150 e anniversary.

How does it come about that the breath of the Commune is always behind our backs?

In 1980, Korean students from Gwangju formed a commune, like Mexicans from Oaxaca in 2006 and academics from Oakland in 2011. The Kurds also set up a commune in Rojava in 2014. In France, its name flourished again during the ZAD of Notre-Dame-des-Landes, during Night Standing then during the movement of yellow vests. How does it come about that the breath of the Commune is always behind our backs? Roger Martelli tells us who the Communards are: in 1870, 45% of Parisians were workers, many of them poor, and hostile to a Napoleon III who had just fallen. Paris is also the city of revolutions: 1789, 1830, 1848. Exhausted by the siege of the Prussian army, the inhabitants of the capital are scandalized by the growing risk of seeing the III e Republic sinking, after the victory of the monarchists in elections ordered by the German Empire to deal with the price of defeat.

“Never had a revolution surprised revolutionaries more. Benoît Malon, communard

The Commune leads to the most working-class government in the history of the country

Paris rises when Thiers tries to take its cannons. “Never had a revolution surprised revolutionaries more”, writes the communard Benoît Malon, so much the scenario of the years 1870-1871 seems unimaginable from one twist to another. Paris has however been in turmoil for months, crossed by a very strong politicization and the beginnings of the workers’ movement. To the sociological analysis of the city, Roger Martelli adds the vitality of the democratic debate, in the neighborhoods, in the clubs, the press, between men and women and even within the National Guard. The Commune leads to the most working-class government in the history of the country, when the assembly of Versailles is the most aristocratic ever known in France …

Class struggle becomes civil war

Attempts at mediation fail. The class struggle becomes civil war. Of the 42 million francs spent by the Commune, 33 million are allocated to the delegation to war. This does not prevent it from also carrying out “Social and sometimes even civilizational shifts”, notes Roger Martelli, by opening the door to equality between men and women, to the supervision of salaries, to free and secular schools… The martyrdom of the Municipality has successfully propelled it into our memories. Horrible trials are nevertheless made against her, when it is she who was drowned in blood. But Roger Martelli’s essay demonstrates once again that “The horizon of the Commune is nothing other than that of the Republic”. Social and not conservative.