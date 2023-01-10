Test | The jury tested the store’s ready-made hummus – One was above the rest

Hummus made from chickpeas, tahini, oil and salt is a popular side dish, the easiest way to taste it is by opening the lid of the container. The jury of Gloria’s food & wine magazine tested the ready-made hummus sold in stores.

Fluffy, thick, wonderfully salty and full of flavor. Appropriately the toastiness of Tahini, the freshness of lemon and garlic. Hummus, which has become famous in Middle Eastern cuisines, is at its best a balanced and characteristic paste that is suitable for bread, a dip dish for dinner parties, and as a side dish for almost any food, from falafel to salad.

It is not difficult to make hummus yourself, but you can also find a delicious paste ready-made. In addition to the fresh product, hummus is sold as canned food, which means that it can be kept at room temperature before opening.

Panel evaluated the original hummus sold in grocery stores side by side, of which eight different types were found. In addition to them, different flavored hummus are available, from beetroot to chili versions.

In addition to chickpeas, classic hummus used sesame seed paste, oil and salt. In addition, there was usually lemon and garlic, sometimes cheese cumin, black pepper and coriander.

The taste of the products varied from mild to strong and the texture from fluffy to firm. The uniformly soft hummus was liked by everyone in the test, while the strong taste could divide opinions.

In the council were journalists Eliisa Aikkila, Katja Bäcksbacka, The wind Kanerva, Emilia Kolari and Lotta Pellas. From HS’s food and lifestyle delivery. The test was done by tasting the hummus side by side at room temperature. The tasters never knew what hummus they were tasting.

The story was previously published in Gloria’s food & wine magazine.