We must thank Éditions la Tempête for publishing this small collection of debates between Adorno and Horkheimer, the two pillars of the Frankfurt school, thus seeing their correspondence, translated into French in 2016, supplemented by a stimulating document. The two friends exchanged for three weeks in 1956, reporting as much of their convergences as of their dissensions and perplexities, in a form which might seem surprising if it was not basically the true form that philosophy should take more often: a discussion led to broken sticks, where the details as much as the objections fuse.

Thus Theodor W. Adorno replies to his friend: “We must not reproduce the stage of the animal, in which we do nothing at all”, during a reflection on free time and work, where Horkheimer evokes the fetishization of the latter: “It is just the same here when we worship the house of the beloved, instead of worshiping her. “ This resonates at least with current events. It is precisely this ideology of work that is exhibited in various media these days. Adorno would hardly be surprised, he who maintains that “All happiness fraternizes with work”.

In fact, the liveliness of the debates leads each reader of Marx to reassess his own link to issues that continue to fuel tensions at a time of the destruction of thousands of jobs. Yes “The human being has value only at the height of his work”, reflection is conducted as to the purpose of it. The promise of fulfillment it contains is always to be related to this core of personal achievement, which Rousseau had already shown: “Freedom is not the fact of accumulating, but the fact that I don’t need to accumulate. “ One of the two authors of Communist Party manifesto is accused of not having “Criticized the ideology of work” by making use of it himself “To be able to present the bill to the bourgeois class”. But, if Adorno can have a hard tooth, his interlocutor also shoots him a few well-felt spikes: “You defend the idea that we must live in such a way that things will be better in a hundred years. Monsieur le Curé supports similar theses. “ But it is always friendship, even teasing, that sustains this unorthodox dispute.