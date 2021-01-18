This is the second book that Michael Löwy has dedicated to the surrealism movement, after the publication of the morning star (Syllepse, 2000), which has been translated into English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Greek and Turkish. It is a collection of articles on Romanticism and Surrealism written by Löwy over the past twenty years. The most important parts of the book deal with André Breton’s friendly report to Leon Trotsky, the influence of surrealism on José Carlos Mariategui, the conferences given by Breton in Haiti, in December 1945, the anti-colonialist commitment of the surrealists and of the impact of romanticism and surrealism on the thought of Ernst Bloch.

“Thinking surrealisms”

The real surprise of this book is undoubtedly this chapter on Ernst Bloch, which Michael Löwy describes as “Heterodox German Marxist”, of “Non-Jewish Jew”, of “Revolutionary utopian and inventor of the philosophy of hope” in which are found “Significant elements of affinity with surrealist ideas”. Now, Löwy knows it very well: contrary to what happened with Walter Benjamin, Ernst Bloch’s familiarity with surrealism was very limited. His only references are the metaphysical painting of Chirico, the collages of Max Ernst and the novel the Peasant of Paris by Louis Aragon. During his stay in exile in Paris, in 1935, the year of the organization of the great anti-fascist congress for the defense of culture at the Mutualité (where he met Malraux) , Bloch did not have the slightest contact with the surrealists. He seems not even to have read Benjamin’s remarkable 1929 essay. Certainly his book Legacy of this time (1935) includes a chapter entitled “Thinking surrealisms” , but the name of Breton as well as the surrealist manifesto are not mentioned once!

And yet, could we concede to Michael Löwy, despite these reservations, there are many “Affinities” between Ernst Bloch and surrealism, situated on the philosophical level.

Hope and “concrete utopia”

On the one hand, Bloch seems to have grasped, at least intuitively, as Löwy notes, something of the nature of movement, speaking of surrealism as being both “A mixture of dreamlike styles” and the means by which “The hieroglyphics (of the mixture) are reinforced to become strangely relevant”. On the other hand, he indeed approaches surrealism by evoking on several occasions ” mounting “ and the “Aesthetically isolated dynamite” which is intended to “To deposit a rotting substance, the substance of the dream, in the interstices of the world”. It is at the level of the importance given to the dream, and here in the first place at ” daydream “, that the affinity between the Blochian philosophy of hope and “concrete utopia” with that of surrealism is the most convincing. Both believe in the subversive function of daytime dreams (“Tagträume”) articulated with the constructive imagination projecting itself towards the real, to transform it, the “Poetize”, Breton would say in a revolutionary way. Unlike nocturnal dreams (these reservoirs of experiences repressed in the unconscious, analyzed by Freud), day dreams act in a “Preserved area, away from the principle of reality” (Bloch). However, as Michael Löwy rightly points out, “What interests the French surrealists in waking dreams is not so much their analytical interpretation or their premonitory value as their quality poetics, the mystery and the enigma of images, the humor or the absurdity of situations, the marvelous and the magic of fables ”.