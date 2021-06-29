What is this?

For more than 20 years, the GT3 name has been used to designate the most radical 911s in terms of performance, with only the even more extreme (and less useful off the track) GT3 RS above them. With each new generation of the now legendary 911 GT3, Porsche pushes the boundaries a little further, making this more than ever a fusion between a GT race car and a road car.

For example, this seventh-generation Porsche 911 GT3 features double triangles at the front, as seen on the 2005 RS Spyder LMP2 and the class-winning 911 RSR from the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans. the spoiler are placed to better clear the underside. This provides 50 to 150% extra downforce compared to the previous generation, depending on the position of the spoiler.

The 4-litre six-cylinder boxer is based on the engine of the 911 GT3 R and pulls up to 9,000 rpm without any help from turbos or electric motors. Unique in the supercar world, something to enjoy while you still can. The 992 GT3 has an output of 510 hp and 470 Nm, each 10 units more than its predecessor, and still offers the choice between a six-speed manual or a 7-speed PDK. Our test model was equipped with the robot tray, a free option. In official figures, the GT3 comes down to a top speed of 318 km/h, 0-100 km/h in 3.4 s and 0-200 km/h in 10.8 s.

The base price of the GT3 in Belgium is € 171,550. Our test car was loaded with over $28,000 worth of options, not all of which were necessary. For example, the importer already paid more than 9,000 euros for the Shark Blue paint and the leather interior with the same blue as the contrast color. More useful is the lift system for the front axle (+ 46 mm) to tackle garage ramps or speed bumps with an illegal profile with confidence, for the price of 3400 euros. Another small advice: buy the 90 liter petrol tank for 205 euros (standard: 64 liters), because that will extend the driving pleasure.

How does it drive?

The sound of that atmospheric 4-litre, its endless rev range… What a joy! The response is blissful, the haste to the rev limiter unrestrained. We can’t get enough of its 510 horsepower channeled to the rear wheels and then to the road without losing any of its potential. The boxer engine in the 992 GT3 is not inferior to a real racing block, not even in terms of sound. It’s so clear and powerful that we wonder how the GT3 made it through the noise standards.

We were also very pleased with the almost instantaneous reactions in manual mode (via the paddles) and the well-chosen shift points in the automatic mode of the PDK. You’ll need to be in good hands to discover the full potential of this beast, even half will be a lot to ask for for most! The instant acceleration, the continuous efficiency, the brilliant engine/gearbox combination, the competent suspension and the powerful brakes (steel discs in this case) make for an almost magical whole.

And that without even visiting the track, although this beast feels most at home there if you want to tap into all its potential. In long, fast corners, grip limits seem out of reach, thanks to the suspension geometry, the gripping potential of the Pirelli P Zeros and perhaps the aero that takes on the car at high speed. Most surprisingly, these high tempos are also quite easy to handle, as the reactions are natural and predictable. Only on bumpy roads does the suspension quickly reach its limit, where you better hold the steering wheel.

The AutoWorld verdict?

There should be nature reserves for these endangered cars, because the enormous potential of the Porsche 911 992 GT3 is not easy to tap on the public road. The endless grip only comes to an end at speeds where you’ve already lost your license three times, with the symphony of that tireless 4-litre boxer in the background. For trackday enthusiasts, however, the GT3 is a no-brainer, if you can afford it. And otherwise there’s the 718 Cayman GT4.