What is this?

If the Hyundai i30 gets a facelift, the sporty N version can hardly be left behind. But more important than the new headlights and the upgraded multimedia system are the new features that the new Hyundai i30 N can have. And then we are talking in the first place about the gearbox, because the manual six-speed gearbox is accompanied by a robotized eight-speed gearbox. One with a double clutch, of course.

With the N-DCT baptized robot container, the Hyundai i30 N sprints from 0 to 100 km/h a lot faster. The job is done in just 5.4 seconds, a gain of half a second. Now this new switch option not only brings extra speed, but also extra comfort at times when the knife does not have to be between the teeth. The Hyundai i30 N is now only offered with the Performance Pack and is also gaining in power: the 2-litre turbo petrol is now 280 hp and 392 Nm strong, a gain of 5 horses and 39 Newton meters. And you feel that difference, especially because there is more power available from the midrange to the rev limiter.

What is changing?

The Performance Pack, which is now fitted as standard, means that the Hyundai i30 N has as standard an electronically controlled Torsen differential lock between the driven front wheels (N Corner Carving Differential in Hyundai language), over the larger brake discs (with a diameter of 360 instead of 345 millimeters) and on the additional reinforcements (such as the crossbar in the trunk). The 19-inch wheels are completely new, the now forged ones provide a weight loss of 14.4 kilograms. Inside, we spot new, albeit optional, Alcantara-covered sports fairings with illuminated i30 N logo in the headrests.

Despite the extra power, the Hyundai i30 N can hardly call itself the most powerful hot hatch of the moment, but it remains one of the nicest. Nothing has changed on the vista, this N creation wants to take turns, always and everywhere. If there was any difference with the pre-facelift, maybe it would do it more eagerly and louder. Hyundai set the settings of the N Grin Control and especially the Sport and N positions a bit sharper. The suspension was also adjusted with new dampers, springs and shock absorbers. The camber then shifted again by 1.5 degrees. With a few presses on the blue buttons on the steering wheel, a valve is opened in the double exhaust, allowing the Hyundai i30 N to bark more freely. Since that grl is greatly amplified by the Electronic Sound Generator inside, it only makes more sense to floor the gas.

Attention: the offer is limited. The Hyundai i30 N will remain available as a hatchback with five doors and as a Fastback with four doors, but just like with the new i20 N, Hyundai Belux will not import more than 150 units.

Conclusion?

What was excellent in 2018 will only get better for 2021: there are still few cars that promise so much fun per kilometre. The facelift makes the Hyundai i30 N more usable, especially thanks to the robotic N-DCT with dual clutch. But also a lot sharper, because the chassis reacts quicker and the turbo petrol performs better.