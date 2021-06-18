What is this?

It is clear that the customers of the Prancing Horse brand are not easily satisfied. Unless it’s the engineers here who wanted to raise the bar even higher. In any case, the new Ferrari SF90 Stradale is already getting an Assetto Fiorano Pack on both the coupé and spider versions of this Italian supercar, with minor improvements to provide more track prowess.

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is the first plug-in hybrid Ferrari, with a 4.0 biturbo V8 of 780 hp that works together with three electric motors of 220 hp. So you have a total of 1,000 horsepower at your disposal that is sent to all four wheels, depending on the conditions. For example, the SF90 can drive fully electrically (about 25 km long) on ​​only the front axle and with a top speed of 135 km/h. The V8 is derived from that of the F8 Tributo but gets boxer-like dimensions thanks to the turbos that have been moved to the flanks, which allows it to be installed very low. In addition, the engine is another 25 kilos lighter.

But all the aerodynamic work is also impressive, a work that was done without you being able to see the effects clearly from the outside. No huge rear spoiler that folds out like the competitors, no big splitters that ruin the lines of the nose. Everything is neat and tidy. And yet…

Still, it seems that the rear wing of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale is too subtle, if we are to believe half of the buyers opted for the Assetto Fiorano Pack. For the price of 49,610 euros you get a larger carbon rear wing (20% more downforce than standard, now 390 kilos at 250 km/h), aluminum shock absorbers and titanium springs that replace the active suspension of the base model, carbon inserts in the interior (door panels, etc.), a clear Lexan engine cover with louvres reminiscent of the F40, and finally the most noticeable striping at the front of the car.

The carbon rear wing adds 10 kilos to the total mass, but you can still go through the options list to gain some weight, such as with the carbon rims or by removing some comfort options to save a total of 40 kilos (at a weight of 1,570 kilos for the SF90 Stradale).

Before we get behind the wheel of this Assetto Fiorano, let’s say that the SF90 Stradale was 2.5 seconds faster around the track than the 488 Pista, even a second ahead of the LaFerrari. The optional modifications should not significantly improve this time, but should give the car more confidence to its driver once on the track.

How does it drive?

With this we finally come to the real test of this Ferrari SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano. We quickly don our helmets to follow the exhaust pipes of Fabrizio Toschi, the development pilot who guides us throughout the event. The first lap serves to introduce us to this rather compact circuit, which follows fast corners with slower ones to highlight the qualities and flaws of the test models. Unfortunately, we always have to slow down at the start of the straight, officially because of noise standards, although we suspect Ferrari of using this excuse to limit our top speed just before the hardest braking point on the circuit.

For this first acquaintance, we decide to activate the CT-OFF mode in Performance mode, which is less sharp than Qualifying. We start the first fast lap and the wobble of the car as it comes out of the corner gives us a lot of pleasure, although it is not very efficient. Stability control isn’t fully off yet, a comforting thought given the price of the SF90 Stradale, though we never thought of it while driving. The electrically assisted steering is perfectly calibrated and the brake-by-wire system provides a linear braking feel, even with the regenerative braking system. But it’s hard to get a full impression, as it’s already time to do a cool-down lap before entering the pitlane.

To justify the name of this package, Ferrari chose to keep us inside Fiorano all day to avoid the usual drive along the surrounding roads. The cars should have been equipped with Michelon Sport Cup2 R semi-licks, but due to the tire manufacturer’s delivery problems we had to settle for the version without R.

We leave again for three laps, one of which is fast. This time we go for the most extreme Qualifying mode (via the touch buttons on the left on the steering wheel), but we still opt for the average mode of the driver assistance systems via the manettino on the right. This is how we want to maximize the traction and efficiency of the SF90 Stradale AF.

And so this Ferrari really shoots like an arrow from a bow. It’s hard to tell if you’re being pushed by 800 or 1,000 horsepower, but it’s certain that the first corner comes very quickly and during hard braking there is some movement in the steering wheel. It’s not that the car starts to lurch from the slightest, but you feel some activity in the chassis.

Once you reach the apex, your right foot goes back to the floor until the next bend, a long and fast right for a sequence where the car comes free. What a pleasure! The G-forces reveal the efficiency of this Italian piece of mechanics and we soon arrive at the bridge above the grandstands. A ‘moment’ in full gear just before a hidden right makes us a bit more careful. The rest of the lap is at the same pace and we try not to push the limits too much by taking care of our line.

To end this beautiful day, we have two more fast laps where we can fully utilize the capabilities of this unique car. The braking power impresses us and we forget about the weight and the hybrid part of the SF90. The sound of the twin-turbocharged V8 may not be the same as the old naturally aspirated engines, but the torque is huge and the turbo valves are reminiscent of a Group B car, which also makes for a great sound spectacle.

The AutoWorld Judgment

For the price of an Audi S3, Ferrari makes your SF90 Stradale even more exclusive. Is that needed? Maybe not. But it clearly works, because 50% of the ordered models are equipped with the Assetto Fiorano package. And after testing it on the legendary slope of the Modenese brand, we approve! But we don’t have to pay the bill…