We can all identify with some character from Nintendo. Whether we’re talking about Link’s courage, or Samus’ tenacity. In this way, Recently, a survey has become popular that reveals which hero or villain created by the Big N we resemble.

Recently, Psycatgames created a special test where, after answering 10 simple questions, we are revealed which Nintendo character we most resemble. This is a simple process, but it will surely be very entertaining for all fans.and a topic of conversation in your group of friends.

All you need to do is log in to the Psycatgames siteanswer the corresponding questions, and that’s it. Once you finish this process, you will know which Nintendo character you most resemble.In my case, it was Zelda, so you can find a good selection that takes into consideration the legacy of the Japanese company.

Author’s Note:

This is a fairly simple and somewhat generic quiz, but it’s still a fun thing to do, and a topic of conversation amongst all fans. There will never be a survey detailed enough for every person to give a unique answer, so it all boils down to a series of generic questions.

Via: Psycatgames