In our test we only contemplated the most popular characters of the filmnot of the entire universe of Super Mario Bros. but, in any case, we hope you have fun and tell us what you think of the result.
Surely you fell in love with a character from Super Mario Bros. so now it’s your turn to discover if you look like him or if it would be something like your perfect match. We contemplate Princess Peaches, obviously the warm pair of brothers Mario and Luigi, the friends Toad and DK and the villain Bowser. Without further ado, we leave you the test:
What is the most important thing to you?
You send messages to your date and a week goes by without replying, what do you do?
Your WhatsApp profile picture is…
What do you consider to be your best quality?
Favorite music genre…
What is the main basis of love for you?
You go to the store and it’s already closed, but you need something urgently, what do you do?
Mario
You are a very brave and determined person. Everything you plan you do no matter what. You are very good, you always try to protect others, but you are also not the type to neglect yourself. You are very healthy and you strive to stay that way. You are the protagonist of your story, perfect.
Luigi
You have some things you don’t like about yourself that you plan to improve. Calm down, first take a good look at yourself and decide if you really want to change it. Does it affect you or others? You know that you have everyone’s support, and you provide it too. You have a very low pain threshold, so be careful who you associate with. You can, cheer up, we all fear life.
Peaches
You are very responsible and independent, and you do not hesitate to do what you please, but you think of everyone around you, it is very noble of you and it is very admirable how you manage to balance life. Everyone falls in love with you when they notice your abilities, you are too unattainable. Your personality is too bright. You belong to another world.
donkey kong
Yes, we all deserve affection, and it is not necessary that you love yourself one hundred to receive the affection of others. You get discouraged easily, but you try to make yourself strong. Loving each other is a slow and intense process, you have everything to shine, you already do, but sometimes you can’t see it. Take a closer look at yourself and you will notice your qualities. Accepting our suffering helps us become stronger. Acknowledging each other will open better paths for us in all aspects.
Bowser
We all deserve to be loved, yes, but you can’t force anyone to love you. The bad thing is that it seems that you always do your bidding no matter what. Try to be more empathetic and you will see that everything turns out better. Being self-centered doesn’t make you the worst monster in the world, but it does get you close. There are limits that you should not cross, you must work more on accepting and respecting the decisions of others, it is okay to make an effort but remember that you are not a failure even if things do not turn out as you would have liked.
Toad
You are very kind, funny, carefree, in addition to something naive, you are also very affectionate and empathetic. The truth is, you are quite the lump of sugar to say the least. Your presence makes the world happy, we wish that the darkness never reaches you, although we know that when it does, you will have a lot of happiness to fight it. Keep appreciating and taking care of your friends, we know that they value you and will always look after you.
Remember that Super Mario Bros. It is still in theaters and will have a Japanese premiere until April 28, 2023. This will have a special script that surely many of us would like to know.
The success of Super Mario Bros. The Movie
Super Mario Bros. triggered incessant criticism of her filmography, however her audience highlights her for various reasons. The fun and position of her characters managed to shine through in a bold way. From the depressive little star to the Jack Black song, they have been an emblem of the film that will take time to leave us. In many ways, the film has been a success.
Let’s hope for a continuation in time to come and enjoy the movie that is still on the billboard.
You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.
#Test #Super #Mario #Bros #movie #character #personality
Leave a Reply