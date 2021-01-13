This does not fail to intrigue: while sociology produces countless research, it is considered to be in crisis in France. The rumor spreads from thought-provoking forums to television sets of the reacting channels, generally carried by people who know nothing about it and take pleasure in their ignorance. Reading these 50 sociological questions convinces otherwise.

Directed by Serge Paugam, this collective work suggests both the number of projects opened and the richness of the results. The 26 sociologists involved are all members of the journal Sociology, created in 2010. The chapters provide a relatively complete panorama, in which everyone can browse according to their areas of interest. The treatment is accessible, conducive to questions. The discipline, Paugam recalls after so many others since Émile Durkheim, is to put at a distance the obviousness of opinions and beliefs of common sense. This work of objectification gives rise to sociological problems, teaches a form of intelligence and lucidity in relation to the mechanisms which govern social life. The thing is understood, but it is still necessary to apply it according to the rules of the method.

There is no lack of areas of interest or concern

From the structure of social ties and the experiences of life in society to contemporary forms of conflict and division, to the various aspects of the transformation and regulation of societies, areas of interest, tension or conflict. there is no lack of concern. Whether it is the proven persistence of gender inequalities or the ethnoracial discrimination evident in school and in the workplace, these “societal issues” give rise to burning conflicts of interpretation. Sociology does not provide ready-made answers, but rather offers valuable investigative data and avenues for analyzing its origins. The choice of questions also reflects social changes: the yellow vests movement, the affirmation of LGBT + minorities, the trivialization of entrepreneurship for all, etc. The causes arise in the public space and, for some, reconfigure the social order.

The most established institutions do not come out unscathed, such as the family, the school or the state. Phenomena are transversal and shake up social ties, in particular digital social networks and more broadly the extension of digital fields. On certain questions, we can see how much the exercise of observation actually shifts on slippery political ground. To tell the truth about social problems which engage in struggles for ideological definition, and to do so in the media or through “mainstream” publications, is inevitably taking the risk of playing the game. The example is instructive. the study of the state’s security abuses, which sociologists have rigorously documented, no offense to those who deny them. The interest of these analyzes is that they also reveal other ways of making society than those which are essential without alternative. Attention to margins, resistance and weak signals is here a principle of discovery as much as a way of political overtaking.

Both a critical inventory and an invitation to continue the effort to understand social dynamics, this book is therefore a useful tool. And that it will be a question of updating further in the decades to come.