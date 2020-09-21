Australia head coach Justin Langer has indicated that the Indian team will visit the country at the end of the year when they tour their country for a four-Test series, and will take on a player in the Sheffield Shield Only the team will change.

This will be India’s first series in New Zealand after February-March and is scheduled to begin on December 3, but there is little confusion about the venue as different cities in Australia have different rules regarding lockdown.

IPL 2020: Difficult challenge for Royals to overcome CSK without Stokes-Smith

Langer told AAP from Adelaide on Monday, “We have been able to play great Test cricket in the last 12 to 18 months. We are the number one team in the world at the moment and there are many reasons. “Langer’s statement indicated that he wanted to field experienced players against India. Australia had tried just 12 players in five home Tests last season.

IPL 2020: Will the injured Ashwin be ready for the next match, know what the captain of Delhi Capitals said

“We still have a mind set as to what will be the team in the first Test but it will be exciting to see if someone else makes a claim,” Langer said. From Sheffield Shield) then we cannot ignore it. “