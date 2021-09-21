What is this?

Although the Spanish VW subsidiary in the B segment is now selling more copies of its small SUV Arona, the Ibiza is still the best-selling Seat ever (almost six million units since 1984). It is therefore logical that the model is not left to its fate, and is equally entitled to some midlife updates. Broadly speaking, these are the same as his hermano on high legs, although in this case the freshening up on the outside is even less important: LED headlights are now standard here too, the model name is spelled in a new, handwritten font and the brand logo has been adjusted (very subtly). Oh, and there are three new wheel designs available, as well as two additional body colors (Sapphire Blue and Asphalt Blue).

But we’re done with that. Not even reworked bumpers or grille for the Ibiza. But the current, fifth generation of the Seat, named after the infamous Spanish party island, still looked sufficiently fresh after four years. For the interior, the Spaniards speak of a design revolution, which is perhaps slightly exaggerated. The fact is that subtle work was done on the quality impression, which is mainly improved thanks to the redesigned dashboard that is covered at the top with a soft material. For the rest, the changes to the interior, as well as the innovations in terms of technology and safety functions, are identical to those of the Arona.

What is changing?

There are no novelties under the skin here either. The Ibiza is still available with a 1.0 MPI three-cylinder, a naturally aspirated base engine that is not found in the Arona range, but which allows Seat to offer its city car from 16,430 euros. The rest of the engine range is identical to that of the Arona, with a 1.0 TSI with 95 or 110 hp, the same three-cylinder natural gas (1.0 TGI, 90 hp) and the four-cylinder 1.5 TSI (150 hp). Just like with the Seat Arona, no more TDI.

Since we tested the refreshed Arona with the 1.0 TSI 110 under the hood, we chose the 1.5 TSI in the case of the Ibiza. So the most powerful option, now that there is no longer a Cupra derivative. And automatically an FR, because although that trim level can also be ordered with the 1.0 TSI under the hood (even the version with 95 hp), the 1.5 liter is offered exclusively in this sporty version. There is also no choice in terms of gearbox, because that is anyway a robotized seven-speed dual clutch.

Without compromising the qualities of the one-litre three-cylinder, the driving pleasure with this four-cylinder engine is of course on a different level. He may not make the Ibiza a Ford Fiesta ST, let alone a Toyota GR Yaris, but with a time of 8.1 seconds for the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h and a top speed of 216 km/h, the ‘Spanish Polo’ certainly not to be ashamed. More important is the pleasant (yet above all healthy) handling, although this FR version with its 15 millimeter lowered suspension pays the price in terms of driving comfort. And when you want to get the most out of it on a country road, the front train sometimes dares to get overwhelmed. Moreover, despite the cylinder deactivation that it still has at low load, this 1.5 is logically a bit thirstier than the 1.0 TSI, judging by the more than 9 l/100 km that the on-board computer stated during our short test drive. The price you pay (on top of the purchase price of 25,530 euros for this Ibiza 1.5 TSI FR) for the extra driving pleasure…

Conclusion?

Seat has refined its success model very subtly. The model did not evolve purely technically, but in the field of infotainment and (safety) technology, the sympathetic Spaniard is back on track. The tested 1.5 TSI FR is quite amusing to drive, but the bulk of the sales will of course come from the 1.0 TSI, although the TGI (on CNG) also seems worth considering, especially since it only costs a few hundred euros. costs more than the TSI 95…