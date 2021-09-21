What is this?

After the sympathetic and compact ZS, which made its appearance as an EV at the 2020 Brussels Motor Show and then also appeared as a hybrid, MG is launching the Marvel R in Belgium. This SUV is clearly more ambitious, with its new, 100% electric platform, its much more slick style and its extra power. With a body length of 4.67 meters, the designers have opted for a more upscale style, carefully moving away from classic Asian codes (with an abundance of fake chrome and oversized Dungeons and Dragons-esque logos). The closed grille, the complex design of the bumpers, the invisible handles and the minimalist headlights form anything but a low-end whole here.

The Marvel R has a 2,800mm wheelbase to comfortably accommodate five adults. The plastics appear to be carefully assembled and finished. In our Performance trim (the most luxurious of the three), leather and fabric inserts provide a pleasant tactile experience. The equipment is ultra-complete: air conditioning with heat pump, large panoramic roof, electrically adjustable seats with heating and ventilation, but also a whole range of driver assistance systems (for level 2 autonomous driving).

In addition to a fully digital cockpit, the Marvel R features a central 19.4-inch XXL tablet, the nerve center of the new MG iSmart infotainment system. Its touch screen is quite intuitive and easy to use, although its responsiveness is not yet flawless. Admittedly, our test model was part of a pre-production series, which therefore still lacked the necessary fine-tuning.

There was room for the occupants… but not for their luggage: the trunk is only 357 liters in size. That is 90 liters less than in its little brother, the ZS! One consolation is that the rear-wheel drive version offers an extra 150 liters of luggage space in the front: a frunk, as it is called in the jargon.

What is changing?

The Marvel R range includes two ‘motorcycle versions’, the first of which has two electric motors that drive the rear wheels and develop 180 hp and 410 Nm. The second has no less than three engines, as in our test version, with the third mounted on the front axle. As a result, this MG is transformed into an electric 4×4 and the power figures rise to 288 hp and – above all – 665 Nm. Both are entitled to a 70 kWh battery pack… which tips the scales. That’s why our Marvel R flirts with the two-ton… which doesn’t stop it from being fast. Because although a maximum power of 288 hp is not very impressive for an electric car, you are stuck against the backrest with full throttle, as it were. MG has opted for a top speed of 200 km/h, which is more than usual with most competitors.

When sprinting, the Marvel R is a thoroughbred, but its workhorse weight quickly limits cornering. The pleasure and especially the comfort only surface with regular use… The 50/50 balance and the soft suspension and seats, but also and above all the synchronization of the three engines guarantee a pleasant driving experience. The steering is not unpleasant. To put it with a hint of European disdain: not bad for a Chinese car.

With our three-motor Marvel R, we arrived at a consumption of about 21 kWh/100 km in a good mixed driving style, which suggests a real driving range of 300 km (with 65 kWh net in the battery). For the twin-engine version, MG claims a theoretical autonomy of 402 km. To charge the battery, MG opted for an internal three-phase charger of ‘only’ 11 kW. At an 11/22 kW terminal, count on a good 7 hours to charge to 80 percent. But at an ultra-fast terminal, the waiting time can be reduced to 40 minutes. At the time of writing, the importer kept it at a price range of 40,000 to 50,000 euros. No ‘popular’ rates for a Chinese car, but nevertheless advantageous compared to the fantastic four: the VW ID. 4, the Ioniq 5, the Kia EV6 and the Skoda Enyaq iV. All these competitors are more expensive, but not better equipped…

Conclusion?

No idea if automakers are going to help save the planet with two-ton SUVs – electric or not – but the Marvel R is already announcing an interesting offensive from MG in Europe. Now all that remains is to convince customers via a dealer network in full development. The brand chooses for a modest commercial tactic: a wait-and-see attitude towards the most curious, seduced by the novelty, originality and uniqueness of the product.