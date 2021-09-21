What is this?

Just like the ‘regular’ Mercedes GLE 350de, the Coupé does not want to let its performance drive come at the expense of the environment. They seem to take that more seriously in Stuttgart than with the competition, given that they achieve the low CO2 figures (17 g/km) not only due to a much larger (specified) electric radius, but also due to the more equitable consumption figures (0.7 l). /100 km) that go together with the more economical diesel engine.

The latter is a 2 liter four-cylinder, with which the good news show of the Mercedes GLE 350de Coupé already has its first false note. Beware, with 197 hp and 400 Nm, the mill is not lacking in power. All the more so since the electric motor that sits between the self-igniter and the nine-speed automatic transmission adds another 136 hp and 440 Nm. With 320 hp and 700 Nm, there is therefore enough momentum to move forward smoothly. Albeit without the finesse with which the six-cylinders of the brand do that.

Certainly when the gigantic (for a plug-in hybrid) battery of 31.2 kWh is empty, the Mercedes GLE 350de Coupé falls through the basket. Acceleration is noticeably smoother, while you’re equally treated to a rather uncivilized diesel thump that runs counter to the cocooning Mercedes actually wants to treat you to.

Fortunately, it is easy – and fairly quick – to adjust a sleeve. The fast charging function (50 kW) comes as standard on the Mercedes GLE 350th Coupé, so that the SUV can have the full capacity of its lithium ions again in less than half an hour. Dixit the Germans, that should be enough to get 100 kilometers away. Utopian, of course, although the 86 kilometers that we were effectively buzzed together nevertheless remains a very nice result.

Not that that should therefore be the sales argument for this Mercedes GLE 350de Coupé. The internal charger is 7.4 kW strong, which means that the waiting time on alternating current is also ‘only’ 5 hours. It also seems a bit ridiculous to us to have to pull over every 100 kilometers for half an hour. Although perhaps the most weighty objection is the diesel under the hood. Because isn’t it just there to facilitate longer journeys without requiring a huge CO2 cost? We can also practically support that: a very return to the Champagne region (with an (almost) empty battery) resulted in an average consumption of 7.6 l/100 km. Not bad.

What is changing?

Though that wasn’t the question. What we really wanted to find out is whether the sporty ambitions of this Mercedes GLE 350th Coupé go further than just its looks. ‘No’ is the simple answer. The 2.7 tons that this Mercedes weighs simply fights too much with the laws of physics. The Germans have tried to absorb the weight in this somewhat by – in contrast to the regular GLE – by giving the Airmatic air suspension as standard, so that, in collaboration with the adaptive dampers, the body movements could be absorbed a little more.

Well-intentioned, most certainly. And in its Sport setting, the Mercedes GLE 350de Coupé is also a bit more sprightly. But really sporty? No, this 350 never will. Four-wheel steering and/or active roll bars might have offered some solace, but those gadgets excel in this one especially in its absence. The same goes for steering feel. The electric assistance is, for this type of car, too fuzzy, too indirect.

If also – after just under 90 kilometers – the electric punch disappears and the four-cylinder engine of the. Mercedes GLE 350de Coupé starts to whine excessively, all the fun quickly wears off. And the question arises why you would make the sacrifices – both financial and functional – for a slightly differently tailored GLE?

Conclusion?

As a diesel hybrid, this Mercedes GLE 350de Coupé offers too little added value to justify its additional cost compared to the modal GLE 350. The difference in this one is completely contained in the looks, a design that is also so pronounced that not everyone will immediately like it.

Be careful, we certainly do not want to say that the hybrid concept of the Mercedes GLE 350de Coupé fails. On the contrary. The 86 kilometers that we have achieved in practice – without really consciously driving ecologically – may serve as an example for the rest of the guild. All the more so because afterwards a more economical diesel is ready when the electric motor has to unload the role. But, as already mentioned, the regular GLE 350 does just that. While it is both cheaper and more practical. And on closer inspection, it also drives just as dynamically.