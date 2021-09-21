What is this?

Also in the B segment, that of city cars, SUVs are taking over from the classic models. For example, at Seat, the duo Ibiza and Arona in our country accounts for about 40 percent of sales, but the city SUV, which has only been on the market since 2017, alone accounts for 27 percent. The models that are higher on their feet at the bottom of the range also do well with other brands. To keep its smallest SUV (4,153 millimeters) competitive, the manufacturer from Martorell gave it a slight facelift.

On the outside, the redesigned Arona can be recognized by its redesigned grille and front bumper, especially with the new fog lights, which now take up a more prominent place and give the model some more street credibility. The headlamps now always use LED technology (previously optional). At the rear, the spoiler and diffuser element in the bumper are new, but perhaps most striking is the new ‘handwritten’ font for the model name in the center of the tailgate. The brand logo also received a different treatment, but you have to look very closely to see that. Finally, new wheel designs made their appearance, but that’s about it in terms of exterior.

Inside, the facelift is more noticeable, with an improved quality impression, a flattened steering wheel at the bottom and a redesigned dashboard now covered in a softer material. The outer ventilation grilles have been made round instead of rectangular, and can be provided with a colored trim and, if desired, even lighting. The center vents roughly kept their rectangular shape, but swapped places with the central screen. That is now mounted floating, but is mainly much more at eye level, so that you have to keep your gaze off the road for less time.

Behind that touchscreen of now 8.25 or optionally 9.2 inches (which by the way is particularly responsive to touch) is an upgraded infotainment system, with which you can also communicate verbally by first pronouncing the words Hola Hola (Spanish for hello). Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available wirelessly and via the Seat Connect app you have access to today’s usual online services (traffic info, petrol stations, etc.) and remote functions via your mobile phone (driving data, parking location, horn or flashing of the lights around the car). easier to find, etc.). The instruments are displayed digitally and you can also conjure up the navigation map, but that was already the case before the facelift. Finally, the Arona has been given new or improved safety technologies (traffic sign recognition, automatic high beams, Travel Assist, etc.), which means that semi-autonomous driving is now also possible.

What is changing?

Underneath everything remained the same. The Seat Arona is therefore still limited to front-wheel drive and the engine range consists of a 1.0 TSI with 95 or 110 hp, the same three-cylinder on natural gas (1.0 TGI, 90 hp) and the four-cylinder 1.5 TSI (150 hp). No trace of micro-hybrid support at 48 volts as with many rivals, but the 1.5 can still count on cylinder deactivation in the Eco driving mode. A TDI is no longer there, but it had already quietly disappeared from the range. And a Cupra derivative would not come despite the rumors in the corridors.

We were able to test the refreshed Seat Arona with the 1.0 TSI 110 under the hood, mated to the robotic seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that is only an option here – the 1.5 comes with it as standard and the TSI 95 and TGI are only entitled to a manual gearbox, with five and six ratios respectively. This three-cylinder engine still fits the Arona like a glove. Like most of its ilk, it comes out very smoothly and while Seat gives up 10.8 seconds for the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (10.6 for the manual version), the performance in real life is more than sufficient.

There is also little to criticize about the cooperation with the DSG seven-speed gearbox. Unless, perhaps, when starting from a standstill: to avoid getting an unpleasant shock when you press the accelerator a little deeper to clear an intersection quickly, for example, or the wheels start spinning, the Arona will certainly shoot in the Eco driving mode or Normal (less in Sport) initially quite sluggish from the starting blocks. Something to keep in mind if you want to quickly get ahead of that oncoming truck. Once in motion, however, the Seat Arona 1.0 TSI 110 is a smooth rascal.

The road holding does not immediately raise criticism. It is not felt that the Seat Arona is a bit higher off the ground than the Ibiza on which it is based. The reactions are predictable and healthy, as you would expect from this type of car. Our test car was an Xperience (a new trim level that replaces the earlier Xcellence) and also showed a correct, if not silky smooth ride. During our (short) test drive, the on-board computer stated an average consumption of 6.5 l/100 km. Not bad, as the WLTP standard consumption is 5.8 to 6.4 l/100 km (good for CO2 emissions of 132 to 145 g/km). FYI: for the manual version, that is 5.2 to 5.9 l/100 km (or 118 to 133 g/km).

Conclusion?

The facelift of the Seat Arona makes the model several hundred euros more expensive (the list price of the 1.0 TSI 95 in the absolute entry-level version Reference goes from 17,850 to 18,800 euros, the tested 1.0 TSI 110 in its basic Style now costs at least 22,420 euros), but especially in the field of technology you get something in return.

Moreover, the Seat Arona certainly does not price itself out of the market, while it retains its qualities (healthy handling, correct performance for reasonable consumption, a functional interior, etc.). So it looks like the little Spaniard will be able to look forward to the rest of his career with confidence.