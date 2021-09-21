What is this?

The Renault Talisman was launched in 2016 as the successor to the Laguna, as a competitor to mid-range cars such as the Ford Mondeo, the Peugeot 508, the Opel Insignia, the Volkswagen Passat and the Skoda Superb. Despite a lot of qualities, the Renault Talisman found it difficult to distinguish itself from its direct rivals and the French saloon quickly ended up in anonymity. That thankless role of wallflower was further accelerated by the strong advance of the SUV segment.

At the end of 2020, the eye as a spacious Grandtour available Renault will bless the Talisman with a modest facelift. And don’t take that literally, because the changes mainly affect the front: the radiator grille, the front bumper and the headlights are all redesigned, including a new LED light signature and adaptive matrix technology. There is now a shark fin antenna on the roof, which should enhance communication between the multimedia module and the outside world. That Easy Link infotainment system gets a major upgrade, the digital instrumentation is also completely new. There are new colours, new rims and new options, such as inductive charging for your smartphone. The trunk has a double loading floor, a capacity of 605 liters (1,022 with the rear seats folded down) and a rather narrow loading opening (after all, the body is limited to four doors).

The facelift not only provides a refreshed look and an upgraded interior, but also a slimmed-down engine palette. The Renault Talisman TCe 160 relies on a 1.3 liter turbo petrol and the Blue dCi 160 on a 2 liter turbo diesel, which drive the front wheels via the EDC six-speed robotic dual clutch transmission. However, we drove the 190 hp and 400 Nm strong top version of that self-igniter, which is only available as a luxuriously equipped Initiale Paris.

What is changing?

The Renault Talisman Blue dCi 190 sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 9 seconds and has a top speed of 225 km/h, average fuel consumption is 5.7 liters per 100 kilometers and WLTP-compliant CO2 emissions are 150 grams per kilometer . That’s neat, especially because the power source excellently supports the comfortable mission of the Renault Talisman and especially because the diesel thirst is also very good in practice (and a good thing, because the fuel tank has a capacity of only 51 liters). Yet it remains a commercial shortcoming that no hybrid, let alone a plug-in hybrid variant, is offered. Then you have no chance in today’s fleet market.

The chassis of the Renault Talisman is still not available with adaptive damping, but it does put 4Control technology in return. This means that the large mid-sized car has an actively steering rear axle that optimizes maneuverability in the city and guarantees stability at higher speeds. The Renault Talisman drives quite pleasantly, with an unexpected light-footedness that feels very French. The decent driving comfort suffers somewhat from the pumping movements of the body, which are reinforced on a bad road surface. And the EDC robot is sometimes a bit cheeky for the day, if you have a somewhat smoother driving style.

Conclusion

The Renault Talisman unites a stylish appearance with a spacious interior and well-maintained equipment (especially as Intitiale Paris). The Blue dCi does its job in the background, is sufficiently spicy for the day and consumes little, only the cooperation with the EDC dual-clutch gearbox is not always smooth. The chassis mainly wants to be comfortable, because the Renault Talisman is clearly aimed at frequent drivers. They will appreciate the 4Control four-wheel steering, the secret talent of the Renault Talisman. In short: this Frenchman deserves better than the modest role he currently fulfills. Especially since its price tag is quite acceptable.