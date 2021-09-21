What is this?

Even after the facelift, the Dacia Duster remains an SUV from the C-segment with the price tag of the B-segment. Surprisingly, no other manufacturer has followed this tactical example, which nevertheless proves to be very lucrative: 1,928,070 units have been sold since 2010 – not to mention the cars that bear the Dacia brand logo. Now the Romanian Renault subsidiary is getting a few modern tweaks to continue that success story.

On the outside, these evolutions are mainly reflected in the LED headlights and their new Y signature. This also makes the Duster the first Dacia to show off turn signals that use LED technology. Together with the new 16 and 17-inch rims and the new rear spoiler, this eco-lighting is said to provide a CO 2 – saving up to 6 g/km. And then we immediately had the most important improvements. The rest is just a matter of details. For example, the front parts of the roof rails are now made of black plastic to prevent them from getting scratched when off-roading.

Inside, there are new upholstery and new headrests (taken from the Sandero), which are more ergonomic and less obstructing the view of the rear passengers, as well as a brand new center console with an adjustable armrest (and with two USB connections depending on the version to power to the rear passengers), as well as a new touchscreen in the center of the dashboard. The latter has a diameter of 8 inches and is available in two versions, with or without navigation, the latter mainly playing the role of smartphone duplicator thanks to its compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also new are the backlit cruise control buttons grouped on the steering wheel. Subtle detail: a real (metal) footrest now relieves the left foot.

What is changing?

The renewed Duster can count on two generations of TCe petrol engines: on the one hand the 1.0 TCe 90 (with 999 cc and multi-point injection) and on the other hand the recent 1.3 TCe (with direct injection and 130 or 150 hp). The first is also available in a version that runs on LPG: the Eco-G 100. Finally, there is also a diesel, the dCi 115. So no big surprises, except that the automatic gearbox returns in the range, but only in combination with the TCe 150. In this case, it is the EDC six-speed automatic transmission, which is tuned to save fuel. This powertrain propels the Duster to a top speed of almost 200 km/h.

We were able to test the refreshed Duster in the French department of Oise, where it showed a lot of driving pleasure despite some noticeable design limitations, such as its too light steering and its roll tendency. On less good roads, this flexibility becomes a plus. The riding position will never be ideal for tall people, but it never gets unbearable, far from it. Despite its age, the SUV built in Pitesti (Romania) stands out above all for the ease with which it maneuvers through the city center, eats miles on the highway at full throttle or braves unpaved paths.

Although the most powerful engine versions go well with it, it was once again the Eco-G 100 that surprised us the most. An ‘economic’ choice par excellence, so anything but sensational, but he appears to be very willing for a ‘thousand’. The big progress here is that the LPG tank has been enlarged by 16.2 liters and can now swallow almost 50 liters of that liquefied gas. Not bad, in combination with its 50 liter petrol tank. In theory, this mile-eater promises a generous driving range of no less than 1,235 kilometers… In addition, Dacia has also carefully implemented the LPG integration, with a modern switch and a ‘double fuel gauge’ on the dashboard.

Conclusion?

In Belgium, the importer maintains the entry level Access to be able to offer the Duster for 13,190 euros with the TCe 90. The other three levels (Essential, Comfort and Prestige) steadily increase the base price to a maximum of 22,690 euros in the case of the TCe 150 4WD. . The rate increase is minimal and Dacia in any case ensures that the customer gets more in return than before.

The very interesting Eco-G 100, available from the third trim level, is sold for the same prices as the TCe 90, starting at 16,490 euros. In the course of 2022, Dacia will launch another top version (Extreme) with a more virile look (dark colors and bright orange accents).

Before the transition to a new, (partially) electrified and probably less cheap generation (around 2024), the good old Duster still offers more car for an almost equivalent budget. Admittedly, it also seems increasingly spartan compared to other new models, but at a time when the prices of cars (and many other goods) are skyrocketing under the pressure of electrification, it’s surprising – and reassuring – that you can still find yourself at this price level. can afford a good SUV.