Concept

The SUV battle with the BMW X3/X4 and the Mercedes GLC makes the Audi Q5 reach for new weapons. First the model underwent a facelift, then the Sportback made its appearance and then the plug-in hybrid 55 TFSI e received a technological update, including a stronger battery pack. All these novelties are united in our test model: the Audi Q5 55 TFSI e Sportback. An S-Line with Quattro all-wheel drive and robotic S Tronic with dual clutch, for those who really want to be complete.

Following on from the BMW X4 and the Mercedes GLC Coupé, the Audi Q5 is now also available as a Sportback, blessed with a faster-plunging roofline that should provide a sleeker, even sportier silhouette. The body is slightly longer (+7 mm), but loses height (-62 mm). That is a good thing for the drag coefficient, because the lowered cx value results in a somewhat lower consumption. But of course you do give some headroom in the back seat (-2 cm) and some cargo volume in the trunk (-10 liters). In the case of the plug-in hybrid Audi Q5 55 TFSI e Sportback, we are talking about a luggage space of 435 liters, with the rear seats folded down you have up to 1,365 liters at your disposal.

The Sportback comes with all the updates that Ingolstadt introduced last year on the Audi Q5. Not immediately a major facelift, much further than some tighter drawn light blocks (optionally with OLED technology at the back) and bumper shields, the aesthetic changes do not go. Inside, the Audi Q5 Sportback counts on the MIB3 multimedia module, the display, which is still mounted on the dashboard as a tablet, grew to 10.1 inches. the infotainment system now also listens to voice commands, while the classic buttons on the center console make way for touch-enabled modules. The quality impression and the ergonomics of the whole are excellent, although the somewhat clinical appearance will not appeal to everyone.

Driving behaviour

Under the somewhat high loading floor of the Audi Q5 55 TFSI e Sportback is an upgraded battery pack. The size of the batteries remained the same, but the capacity increased from 14.1 to 17.9 kWh. This ensures that the plug-in hybrid SUV has an electric WLTP autonomy of 56 kilometers, although in practice you can best count on about 45 kilometers. That technological update also introduced a fourth driving mode; In addition to EV, Auto and Hold, the Audi Q5 55 TFSI e, so also as Sportback, now also has a Charge function. For example, you can charge the batteries while driving via the combustion engine, so that you afterwards have the necessary electrojus to zoom through environmental zones without emissions. The charging capacity is 7.4 kW, in ideal conditions just under three hours are sufficient to fully charge the battery pack.

The plug-in hybrid drive unit of the Audi Q5 55 TFSI e Sportback combines a 2-litre turbo petrol with an electric motor integrated into the robotic seven-speed gearbox, together producing a system output of 367 hp and a combined maximum torque of 500 Nm. Although the plug-in SUV puts more than 2 tons on the bascule, the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h takes no more than 5.3 seconds and the top speed is still 240 km/h. That’s barely slower than the SQ5. The average, but very theoretical standard consumption is 2 liters per 100 kilometres, the CO2 emissions remain well below 50 grams per kilometre.

As a Sportback, the Audi Q5 is in any case on the otherwise optional sports suspension, making this SUV a little less forgiving on bad roads. The air suspension makes the Audi Q5 Sportback a lot milder, but cannot prevent the 55 TFSI e from behaving a bit more rudely than the non-plug-in hybrid model versions. Now this Audi drives very serenely and predictably, with a light steering wheel that gains weight and precision as you pick up speed. Those looking for driving pleasure have better options. But as a comfortable mile-eater, the Audi Q5 55 TFSI e Sportback does its job very well. Keep in mind that you will often have to refuel and/or charge, because the autonomy of the small petrol tank and battery pack is not comparable to that of a diesel.

Verdict

Whether the Sportback is worth its higher price depends on the aesthetic added value that your slimmer body of the SUV-Coupé attributes. Now the practical compromises are limited: the trunk space is only slightly smaller and the reduced headroom in the rear only bothers adults. Like any good Audi, the Q5 Sportback also relies mainly on its stylishly designed, ergonomically well-thought-out and technologically advanced interior.

Meanwhile, the plug-in hybrid variant convinces effortlessly, because the electrified drive unit of the Audi Q5 55 TFSI e Sportback combines silky smooth operation with excellent performance and smart energy management. Although the Sportback gets some extra basic equipment, the many and pricey options ensure that the Audi Q5 quickly becomes a lot more expensive.