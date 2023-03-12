Who can stop Aprilia and Ducati?

After the rumblings of Sepang, the first day of Portimao test confirmed the suspicions of the eve: Aprilia and Ducati they look clearly one step ahead of rivals. And the ranking plastically reproduced these sensations, with the two Italian manufacturers occupying the first seven positions of the ranking without difficulty at the end of the day. Marc Marquez (Honda) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) didn’t hide and admitted that they see each other about half a second behind the Ducati, hinting at the more than concrete possibility of a championship start away from the podium. Only one day remains to try to overturn a fate that seems inevitable. Eight hours (10.30-18.30 Italian time) available to pilots to find the latest settings in the winter tests. The start of the world championship (weekend of March 26) is now around the corner.

• Session starts at 10.30

10.15 – Day-1 at Portimao spoke for itself, with world champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) stopping the clock at 1’38.771, nearly breaking the track record he set two years ago (1’38.725). Luca Marini (Ducati VR46), who has been fast since the Malaysian tests, stopped two tenths from the leader, as did Maverick Vinales (Aprilia). The others are further behind, with Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini) fourth by half a second.

Let’s recap the best times for home:

1. Ducati 1’38.771 (1st Bagnaia)

2. Aprilia 1’39.025 (3rd Vinales)

3. Yamaha 1’39.614 (8th Quartararo)

4. Honda 1’39.646 (11th Rins)

5. KTM 1’39.923 (15th Binder).