The Cabinet chaired by the Premier Mario Draghi approved the so-called Infrastructure decree which introduces a series of amendments to the Highway Code. Among the most important measures is the one concerning the plate test which goes definitively to clarify the use on vehicles already registered.

In the text of the decree the authorization for test circulation is specified. The change definitely clarifies a question that had generated a lot of confusion especially after the sentence of the Supreme Court which had established that it could not be affixed to vehicles already registered.

Test plate on registered vehicles

The test plate can be used on registered vehicles. The standard introduced in the Infrastructure decree a common practice legitimizes in workshops and car showrooms but questioned recently by the traffic police and the Supreme Court.

The standard therefore now specifies that: “Can be used for road circulation of non-registered vehicles and those already equipped with the registration certificate or the circulation certificate if said vehicles circulate on the road for needs related to technical, experimental or construction tests, demonstrations or transfers, also for reasons for selling or setting up “.

Compensation for damages with proof plate

In case of damage with the test plate for the compensation the insurer is responsible. In fact, the rule introduced by the Government specifies that theinsurance coverage obligation by the holder of the test circulation authorization.

Also of the damage caused by the vehicle in test circulation, even if it is equipped with the registration card or certificate, the insurer of the test vehicle authorization is responsible for this.

Infrastructure Decree, the other amendments to the Highway Code

The Infrastructure decree will enter into force the day after its publication in the Official Gazette and within the following 90 days. In addition to the norm on the test plate, this provision introduces in the Traffic Laws the “pink stalls”, ie i parking spaces reserved for pregnant women and for families with children under 2 years. Fines are also increasing for those who stop in reserved places without authorization

Municipalities will reserve permanent or temporary parking places, as well as vehicles used for the transport of people with disabilities, also for electric vehicles, those for loading and unloading goods at set times and for school transport. The decree then provides for a strengthening of sanctions for those who occupy the pink stalls and other reserved parking spaces without being authorized: for example, the fines for those who park in the spaces reserved for people with disabilities and the new penalty will be included between 168 and 672 euros.

The measure also provides for incentives to municipalities to allow the free parking for people with disabilities inside the blue stripes if the reserved stall is occupied. Finally, more expensive fines are also provided for those who stop in urban pardoned areas.

