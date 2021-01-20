On each anniversary of the Commune, so much has been written about the event. In particular in Humanity. There is a great deal of historical research, as well as interpretations and controversies. In memory of one of the centenary editions, the Great History of the Municipality, by Georges Soria, whose five volumes still adorn many homes with the desire to transmit an emancipatory heritage, the gesture of the Communards.

Today, Michel Cordillot gives us to read the synthesis of the most recent historical works in the work that he coordinated (collection of Maitron). More than 500 biographies of the approximately 17,500 Worker dictionary have been reworked there. To dive into it is fascinating. The most current issues are clarified by around thirty researchers. A success, a sum, accessible to everyone’s reading, which will set a milestone.

In a city profoundly transformed by the Second Empire

It was 150 years ago. On March 18, 1871, the Commune government moved to the Town Hall. Thiers feeds the project to take back the capital. Its soldiers fail to seize the artillery park of the Butte Montmartre and leave Paris to better repress the Parisians who had the front to revolt in the face of so many abandonments and betrayals, to install their own government. Paris, enclosed in its fortifications, which supported the siege of the German armies, to the point of eating rats, has 2 million inhabitants, a mostly modest population. The city was profoundly transformed under the Second Empire. Desire for modernization, eradication of cholera in overcrowded neighborhoods in the center, absorption of 11 neighboring municipalities, new arteries facilitating the movement of troops and artillery in the city of insurgencies if necessary, real estate speculation also, accentuating the separation of the working population from the east to the middle-class neighborhoods to the west.

“The most modern, broadest and most fruitful revolution of all those which have illuminated history”

An unprecedented form of democratic government

A people in revolt at the end of the Empire, where strikes and democratic protests follow one another. From Paris, Eugène Varlin can write in legality, Journal of the International Association of Workers in Geneva, March 30, 1869: “The eight months of public discussion revealed the strange fact that the majority of actively reforming workers are Communists. This word communism arouses as much hatred in the camp of conservatives of all kinds as on the eve of the days of June. “ The Parisians are rising. They set up a new form of democratic government: the Paris Commune. Its representatives, in their Declaration to the French people of April 19, 1871, ensure that “The most modern, broadest and most fruitful revolution of all those which have illuminated history”.

“Eliminate the exploitation of man by man, the last form of slavery. Organize work by solidarity associations with collective and inalienable capital. “

And even if this communalist republican regime, which lasts only 72 days, focuses largely on the courageous and clumsy conduct of an imposed civil war, it begins an innovative experiment. Elected officials are accountable for their mandate and are revocable, clubs and neighborhood committees are in permanent session and have a full house. Requisition of vacant housing, suspension of rents, progressive labor legislation. Thus the mechanics’ union gives a mandate to its delegates on April 13: “Eliminate the exploitation of man by man, the last form of slavery. Organize work by solidarity associations with collective and inalienable capital. “

For women, many to participate and fight, equal pay and access to education. Recognition of free union. Intense cultural and festive activities, despite suffering and fighting, in the revolutionary tradition of Parisians, with the contribution of the painter Gustave Courbet, president of the Federation of Artists, which brings together more than 700 members, including Corot, Daumier, Manet, Millet, Dalou… Foreigners, numerous in the capital, sisters and brothers in the struggle, are full citizens, such as the Hungarian worker Léo Frankel, Minister of Labor, the Polish generals Dombrowski and Wroblewski, Élisabeth Dmitrieff, Russian member of the Première Internationale, sent at the end of March from London on a fact-finding mission to Paris by Karl Marx, coordinator with Nathalie Le Mel of the Women’s Union for the defense of Paris and the care of the wounded.

A terrible repression, the bloody week

The Paris Commune, suffocated as we know by a frightful repression which during the bloody week mercilessly decimated the Parisian people, it is at the same time the rejection of the humiliating treaty which closes the Franco-Prussian war; the last great popular insurrection of the XIX e century; the brief takeover of power by the people of a large free city to center stage; a formidable democratic and social experience in a flowering of debates and under the sign of fraternity.

Jean-Baptiste Clément, aware of the near victory of the Versaillais, could write in mid-May that they could not destroy the texts and decrees of the Municipality, the real and magnificent monuments that 1871 erected.

The Paris Commune, 1871, collective coordinated by Michel Cordillot. L’Atelier, 1440 pages, 34.50 euros.