Test pilot, Hero of Russia Taigib Tolboyev died at the age of 65. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the head of Dagestan.

The obituary notes that Tolboyev was a true patriot of the Motherland, and over the years of service in different areas he won the respect and authority of his colleagues, friends and fellow countrymen.

Taigib Tolboyev took part in testing and mastering more than 50 types and modifications of aircraft and helicopters, and also participated in tests of missile weapons. During his service, he made several dozen combat missions. For his achievements, Tolboev was awarded such titles and awards as Hero of Russia, Honored Test Pilot of the Russian Federation, “People’s Hero of Dagestan”.