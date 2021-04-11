The setback remained at that, setback, and did not prevent that today at 12.30 there will be basketball again at the Palacio de los Deportes on one of the great days of each season, the reception of the current champion of the Endesa League, a Baskonia that this week it was left out of the Euroleague playoff despite finishing the regular league with more victories than defeats and having the fifth best basket-average of the maximum continental competition.

Of course, that positive from UCAM that threatened a new postponement is a safe drop in a squad that does not win for scares, because the same day that it was known that Covid-19 was making an appearance again in the university team, Peter Jok said goodbye to the season knowing that the extent of his left hand injury is leaving six weeks off. UCAM, which moved quickly in the market closing the return to the Endesa League of the Greek shooter Kostas Vasileiadis, will not yet be able to count on its latest signing.

For legal reasons, the identity of the UCAM positive cannot be officially revealed unless the affected party himself does so or gives his consent, so it is still unknown if Sito Alonso will have nine or ten players from the first team, as this includes both players and technical ‘staff’. However, in its medical part of each day, the Endesa League literally announced that “the Murcian squad has a positive player in Covid-19”, so everything indicates that it affects one of the men who wear shorts, of which the club has reported that it “does not present symptoms.

The azulón team is not in the best conditions to surprise one of the greats of the competition



What is certain is that it is not the ideal conditions with which one tries to surprise one of the greats of the competition, who, in addition, has been warned, because in the first leg UCAM assaulted the Buesa Arena ‘stealing ‘a triumph (75-83) marked by the great success from the three-point line, especially thanks to David DiLeo –6/8 in triples– and a great final stretch by DJ Strawberry. Without Frankamp, ​​DiLeo or Jok, the shots from beyond the arc do not seem to allow those of Sito, third to last in the league in this aspect, take the jack to the water.

A team with many weapons



Last season’s surprise title for Baskonia seemed like the closing story of a cycle in the Vitoria club, in the last season of its great emblem in recent seasons, the Georgian Tornike Shengelia. But, if the Barça club has been characterized by something to continue at the top season after season, it is by keeping alive that ‘Baskonia Character’, the entity’s everlasting motto, more alive than ever with Dusko Ivanovic experiencing a great peak in his career. on the bench that has given him the most fame.

A model transition that has gone through raising to a category until then never outlined by the Italian Achille Polonara, handing over the command of the team to the super class Pierriá Henry, or continuing to assist the growth of Luca Vildoza, in full maturity. Of course, proper names at the service of a group with very marked roles in which the leading role can be given any day to anyone, and in which each season effective performance is assured by the good nose of Josean Querejeta, one of the most respected leaders of the continent.

Thus, and after some doubts offered at the start of the season, Ivanovic’s men seem like a perfectly oiled machine as the great moment of a season approaches in which, from this week, they will stop combining the Endesa League with the Euroleague, they have been left out of the Playoff in what, even so, has been a very worthwhile campaign for a team that was promised more humble aspirations. Fourth in the Endesa League, Baskonia have not lost two games in a row since, after being surprised by UCAM, they were beaten by Burgos the following week.

He is one of the fashionable players in Europe and promises to remain so in the coming seasons in which his bank account will continue to increase. Electric, dedicated and decisive, Henry is one of those players who sells tickets. Next season he will play for Real Madrid, which has paid 500,000 euros to Baskonia for the resignation of the Virginia player’s right of first refusal.