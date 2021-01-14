LONDON (dpa-AFX) – The introduction of a compulsory corona test for trips to England has been postponed for three days. It should now only apply from next Monday. The British Transport Minister Grant Shapps justified this on Thursday on Twitter, saying that they wanted to “give international travelers time to prepare”. In the future, entry into England will only be possible with a negative corona test. The rule is expected to come into effect on Monday at 4:00 a.m. local time (5:00 a.m. CET). It also applies to the British.

When leaving the country of origin, the test may not be older than 72 hours. It must be checked by the airline or train company or ship operator before departure. Regardless of the result, all those entering the country have to go into quarantine for ten days. From the fifth day the quarantine can be shortened with a new test.

Exemptions from the testing requirement apply to children aged 10 and under and passengers entering from other parts of the UK and truck drivers. This is to ensure the flow of goods. Border officials should check that the rules are being followed. Violations will result in a fine of at least £ 500 (equivalent to 550 euros).

Despite the tough lockdown, the current corona case numbers in Great Britain are still at an extremely high level. The government and medical professionals blame a new, arguably even more contagious virus variant that is rampant in parts of the kingdom. Great Britain had more than 600 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants last week, in parts of London this figure is well over 1000./swe/DP/jha