This test of My hero academia it will tell you what role you would play in class 1-A. Each character has an importance in the story and charm that it is inevitable to find who is your favorite. So, with the start of this new fifth season, discover your role in the Academy

If you want to find out who you are, you already know, answer honestly and don’t cheat or you will disappoint! All might! Then we leave you the questions of the test of My hero academia

* IF YOU CANNOT VIEW THE TEST WELL ON YOUR CELL PHONE, TRY PUT THIS PAGE ON YOUR DESKTOP VERSION.

You receive the one-for-all, what do you want to use it for? To be the new symbol of peace To protect my family and friends To be the strongest person To conquer the world To conquer my fears To flirt What would you invite your crush to eat? Grilled Carnita Ramen Tacos Burgers Salad What you like It’s your day off, what would you like to do with your partner? Practice music Go out by bike Watch anime or read manga Play Video Games Practice any sport Nothing You have a very difficult test, how do you prepare? I prepare and study as hard as possible proof? No one can beat me, I don’t need a dumb test I will copy I am going to study with my team I make notes for my whole team What is your favorite movie genre? Terror Action Musical Romance Animation Historical Drama Where do you like to go on vacation? To the forest To the beach To a big city I stay at home I go out to a small town I go shopping Holidays? You have a difficult dream to achieve, what does your family tell you? Leave it, it’s not for you We support you in what we can We will find a way for you to do it! They invest all your money so that you can achieve it They leave you to your own devices They don’t tell you anything, you’ve always depended on you I am the best person on the dance floor! I just like listening to music I can dance the basics I do not dance I only listen to kpop I only listen to rock What do your friends think of you? You have a leadership power People believe in you and your power You have a great sense of humor You have a lot of talent for everything You are the friendliest person You are his crush People see you weird Quiz: Which character from class 1-A of My hero Academia are you? Izuku Midoriya You are brave, noble and big-hearted. People did not always trust you, but you have managed to make a place of yourself through effort and work. You always want to support those who need it. Ochaco Uraraka You have a big heart, but sometimes people want to take advantage of you. People often think you were just a pretty face, but no one knows what you have sacrificed to be where you are. When you show your talent, you leave everyone surprised. Shoto Todoroki You have a place in your heart for your family and your friends. Although, then they think that you have the face of few friends that alienates people. You have an aura of mystery that attracts people. You have your goals set in life. Momo yaoyorozu You are a super talented and beautiful person. You have the support of your family, friends and partner to achieve your dreams. You are the most popular person in your circle of friends and secretly you are a crush on many people. Kyoka Jiro You have a taste for fashion and music that people envy. You have a talent for the arts that you carry everywhere, even in teamwork. You have innovative ideas that you know how to carry out. However, people do not usually appreciate what you contribute (and that you have saved their skin many times). Ashido Mine You know how to lift people’s spirits. You are usually the life of the party. People appreciate you for who you are and no one doubts you. You always have the right words at the right time. Tsuyu Asui You are a cute and kind-hearted person. You like to help others when they need it. Sometimes you confuse people with your innocent way of being, but you always make them smile. Fumikage Tokoyami You don’t like public speaking, but when you do, you do it from the heart. You like animals and pets, you probably want to adopt or already have one. You have an aura of mystery that captures people’s attention. Eijiro Kirishima You have incredible charisma and you always have the right words to cheer up your friends. You are someone friendly who admires all the people around you. You try very hard to achieve your goals. Denki Kaminari You keep your spirits in spite of everything, many times you have been told that you cannot or that you will not achieve it but that does not stop you. You will not stop fighting for what you believe in. Katsuki bakugo You like to face things face to face. You are not afraid of anything except failure itself. You like to defend those who need it because when you needed it, there was no one to support you. Minoru Mineta You are the rare person in your group. People sometimes look at you from afar. Your crush doesn’t seem to listen to you, but you don’t understand why.

And good? This test hit who you expected? What do you think about it? Do you think we should change some questions? Or if you would like us to do another test of your favorite anime or video game. Let us know in the comments.

My hero academia already started with a expected fifth season a couple of weeks ago. And, every time we are excited about what he is accomplishing. This new arc will introduce us to another phase of training of the members of Class 1A and will open the way to the War Arc, one of the darkest in the manga so far.

So, if you are interested in knowing a little more about this great anime, video games or others. We recommend you stay here and read:

