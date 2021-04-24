Anime
By|
This test of My hero academia it will tell you what role you would play in class 1-A. Each character has an importance in the story and charm that it is inevitable to find who is your favorite. So, with the start of this new fifth season, discover your role in the Academy
If you want to find out who you are, you already know, answer honestly and don’t cheat or you will disappoint! All might! Then we leave you the questions of the test of My hero academia
* IF YOU CANNOT VIEW THE TEST WELL ON YOUR CELL PHONE, TRY PUT THIS PAGE ON YOUR DESKTOP VERSION.
You receive the one-for-all, what do you want to use it for?
What would you invite your crush to eat?
It’s your day off, what would you like to do with your partner?
You have a very difficult test, how do you prepare?
What is your favorite movie genre?
Where do you like to go on vacation?
You have a difficult dream to achieve, what does your family tell you?
What do your friends think of you?
Izuku Midoriya
You are brave, noble and big-hearted. People did not always trust you, but you have managed to make a place of yourself through effort and work. You always want to support those who need it.
Ochaco Uraraka
You have a big heart, but sometimes people want to take advantage of you. People often think you were just a pretty face, but no one knows what you have sacrificed to be where you are. When you show your talent, you leave everyone surprised.
Shoto Todoroki
You have a place in your heart for your family and your friends. Although, then they think that you have the face of few friends that alienates people. You have an aura of mystery that attracts people. You have your goals set in life.
Momo yaoyorozu
You are a super talented and beautiful person. You have the support of your family, friends and partner to achieve your dreams. You are the most popular person in your circle of friends and secretly you are a crush on many people.
Kyoka Jiro
You have a taste for fashion and music that people envy. You have a talent for the arts that you carry everywhere, even in teamwork. You have innovative ideas that you know how to carry out. However, people do not usually appreciate what you contribute (and that you have saved their skin many times).
Ashido Mine
You know how to lift people’s spirits. You are usually the life of the party. People appreciate you for who you are and no one doubts you. You always have the right words at the right time.
Tsuyu Asui
You are a cute and kind-hearted person. You like to help others when they need it. Sometimes you confuse people with your innocent way of being, but you always make them smile.
Fumikage Tokoyami
You don’t like public speaking, but when you do, you do it from the heart. You like animals and pets, you probably want to adopt or already have one. You have an aura of mystery that captures people’s attention.
Eijiro Kirishima
You have incredible charisma and you always have the right words to cheer up your friends. You are someone friendly who admires all the people around you. You try very hard to achieve your goals.
Denki Kaminari
You keep your spirits in spite of everything, many times you have been told that you cannot or that you will not achieve it but that does not stop you. You will not stop fighting for what you believe in.
Katsuki bakugo
You like to face things face to face. You are not afraid of anything except failure itself. You like to defend those who need it because when you needed it, there was no one to support you.
Minoru Mineta
You are the rare person in your group. People sometimes look at you from afar. Your crush doesn’t seem to listen to you, but you don’t understand why.
And good? This test hit who you expected? Are you a fearsome demon or a strong hunter? What do you think about it? Do you think we should change some questions? Or if you would like us to do another test of your favorite anime or video game. Let us know in the comments.
My hero academia already started with a expected fifth season a couple of weeks ago. And, every time we are excited about what he is accomplishing. This new arc will introduce us to another phase of training of the members of Class 1A and will open the way to the War Arc, one of the darkest in the manga so far.
So, if you are interested in knowing a little more about this great anime, video games or others. We recommend you stay here and read:
You can also stop by our Youtube To see more anime content:
#Test #Hero #Academia #student #EarthGamer
Leave a Reply