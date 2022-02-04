This weekend starts MotoGP pre-season test in the circuit Sepang, with all the teams and drivers of the next season. Some official training to recover sensations after the break and to test the different mounts and novelties for 2022.

Fabio Quartararo defends the title of world champion and begins the work in a preseason that is marked by the return of Marc Marquez to MotoGP, after overcoming his vision problems that made him miss the final stretch of last season.

When are the Sepang MotoGP tests?

The first pre-season tests are disputed on February 5 and 6 at the Sepang circuit. Three more test days are scheduled for next season (February 11-13) at the Mandalika circuit.

What time are the Sepang 2022 tests?

In each day the pilots will have eight hours, starting each day the tests at 03:00 (Spanish time) and ending at 11:00 (Spanish time).

MotoGP 2022 test in Sepang: TV and where to watch online

The first official tests of the season cannot be seen on any television, but in AS.com It will be possible to follow up to the minute the evolutions on the track and at the end of the day. In addition, at the end of the training sessions, the chronicles, the reactions of the protagonists and the latest information will be available on the AS website.