Jujutsu Kaisen, The famous shonen manga written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, announced on official networks that the end of the story will come on September 30, 2024. Although, at this time the matter has already been “resolved”, all the loose ends remain to be tied up. While we wait, do you want to know who your destiny teacher would be? Find out with our test.

The climax of Jujutsu Kaisen It was already revealed, although chapter 268 allowed us to see the team reunited, we still don’t know how things could improve for sorcerers in general and the changes in the same academy and world of sorcerers, now that Sukuna has disappeared.

We assume that, like other stories, they will leave us with a nod to the future in which we hope for peace and prosperity for the sorcerers of Jujutsu Kaisen, those that are still alive in the pages. Without a doubt, Nothing would have been the same without the existence of Gojo and Nanami, and because of that, I wanted to dedicate a test to the most fabulous mentors in the series.

And they are the ones who protected their students until the last moment, which is why you surely want to know how you would have fared with them. Find out here who you would have followed in the fantastic story. Take the test below and tell us about it:

So, what do you think? Do you think we got it right or would you prefer another type of instructor? Remember that sensei are very important in Japanese culture, as are people who have a “higher” rank than you, such as senpais, because they are usually guiding and supporting figures, so being a “teacher” was not usually something “lesser”.

The characters in charge of the instruction in Jujutsu Kaisen They played interesting and quite beautiful roles for the students of the institution. We hope that you respect each of the sorcerers a lot. What did you think of the result? Tell us.

Where can I watch Jujutsu Kaisen?

The first and second seasons of the anime are available on the Crunchyroll platform, watch them here. Remember that the film that works as a prequel to the series is also on the anime platform. In this part of the story we see Yuuta Okkotsu find his way in sorcery, just as we follow Itadori’s story in the first season, it is one of the most acclaimed films of the dark shonen.

On the other hand, the complete manga was released on the platform for legal and free reading, in connection with the end of the series. Check the official SHUĒISHA platform: Manga Plus, read chapter 268 titled “Setting Matters” here.

