Jujutsu Kaisen has already announced the end of its manga, the story written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, will end on September 30, 2024. The climax has already been revealed, but we still don’t know what kind of dark outcome awaits our beloved sorcerers, however, so as not to think too much about it, how about refreshing yourself with our test?

I think we always want to know who would be our husbando or our most personal waifu, but have you ever thought about it? who would you reject. Here I tell you who would be your antimatch Jujutsu Kaisen.

However, It’s one thing to reject and not match with the characters of Jujutsu Kaisen and another ghost them, I don’t recommend it, it’s not cool behavior and nobody deserves to be ghosted. It’s always better to talk things over clearly and directly. Find out who you would ghost here, take our test:

Just because you’re not romantically compatible doesn’t mean you can’t have a wonderful friendship. What did you think of your result on the test? Jujutsu KaisenDo you think the same or do you think your liking for the character could break down all boundaries to join your favorite sorcerer?

The characters of Jujutsu Kaisen They have revealed a catalog full of nuances, so there are many possibilities. We hope you have enjoyed them, yrremember not to ghost anyoneit’s not cool, right? Besides, if I were you, I wouldn’t dare break a wizard’s heart.

Where can I watch Jujutsu Kaisen?

The first and second seasons of the anime are available on the Crunchyroll platform, watch them here. Remember that the film that serves as a prequel to the series is also available on the anime platform. In this part of the story we see Yuuta Okkotsu find his way in sorcery, just as we followed Itadori’s story in the first season.

On the other hand, the last three chapters of the manga are available for legal and free reading on the official SHUĒISHA platform: Manga Plus, read chapter 266 titled “That day” here.

