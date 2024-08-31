Jujutsu Kaisen, the famous shonen manga written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, announced on official networks that the end of the story will come on September 30, 2024. The climax has already been revealed, but we still don’t know what kind of dark outcome awaits our beloved sorcerers, although chapter 268 allowed us to see the team reunited, we still don’t know how things could improve for the sorcerers. However, now that we’re more humorous, even in the manga, wouldn’t you like to think which sorcerer you would be able to friendzone?

We’ve already got a few quizzes about the kids’ dynamics, from gaslighting to ghosting, but this one seems way more fun to me. What is your best friendzone? Mine is having them added on Instagrama simple and beautiful way to simply offer friendship.

Please, Take the test below and think about the character of Jujutsu Kaisen that I would have to live quietly, withdrawn into your friend zone. Remember that we are all perfect for someone else, but that doesn’t mean that, no matter how cute and cool we are, other people will fit us, keep that in mind. So, check out which person from the dark shonen of sorcery you would friendzone, check it out here:



1 / 10 What is the basis of a long and healthy relationship? 2 / 10 Themed controllers for your favorite console are out, but it’s also your two-year anniversary, what do you do? 3 / 10 You think your best friend likes you, you do like him/her, what’s next? 4 / 10 You like someone, you’ve gone out casually a couple of times, what do you do? 5 / 10 Where would you go on your first date? 6 / 10 Your partner is angry, you have no idea why, what do you do? 7 / 10 Your partner has arguments at home, what should you do?

Well, I visit him and listen without saying much.





Oh, wow, but if we have to get involved in that, after all, we are one and the same, we will have to talk about it.





Well, let him write to me so I can tell him what I can advise him, because why put myself in the lion’s den? Besides, the sandwiches his mom makes me are fantastic.





Oh, let’s see what we can work out together.





Dude, I’m not into that stuff, yuck.





Complicated… You have to talk a lot before proceeding.



8 / 10 How do you like to celebrate your birthdays and achievements? 9 / 10 How do you start a conversation after a heated argument? 10 / 10 Do you keep in touch with your ex-partners?







However, remember, One thing is not to match or not to match with the characters of Jujutsu Kaisen and another ghost them, I don’t recommend it, it’s not cool behavior and nobody deserves to be ghosted. It’s always better to talk things over clearly and directly. On the other hand, gaslighting is very bad, so consider these tests as jokes, but if you engage in this type of behavior it’s regrettable. Stop!

Now, just because you’re not romantically compatible won’t stop you from having a wonderful friendship. What did you think of your result on the test? Jujutsu KaisenDo you think the same or do you think we were wrong in our result?

The catalogue of characters of Jujutsu Kaisen are full of nuancesso there are many possibilities for you to find someone you are compatible with, the same in the world, which is infinite. We hope you had fun and remember to kindly friendzone the people you care about. Be honest and direct, there is nothing better than that. Also, if I were you, I wouldn’t dare break a wizard’s heart – not in a bad way.

Source: MAPPA study

Where can I watch Jujutsu Kaisen?

The first and second seasons of the anime are available on the Crunchyroll platform, look at them here. Remember that the film that works as a prequel to the series is also on the anime platform. In this part of the story we see Yuuta Okkotsu find his way in sorcery, just as we follow Itadori’s story in the first season, it is one of the most acclaimed films of the dark shonen.

On the other hand, the complete manga was released on the platform for legal and free reading, in connection with the end of the series. Check the official SHUĒISHA platform: Manga Plus, read chapter 267 titled “Grim battle in Shinjuku (38)” here.

