The cursed techniques are one of the most interesting aspects of Jujutsu Kaisen. They are very varied and each sorcerer has one that could respond to the heritage of his clan. So they are unique and of interesting ancestry and descent.

Source: Studio MAPPA

Nevertheless, there are many sorcerers of Jujutsu Kaisen and, of course, the techniques are impressive. Because of that, it would be impossible for them all to be here.

Although I have tried to make the most flirtatious damn techniques in the selection. Do you dare to see what damn technique you would have if you lived in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen? Without further ado, I leave you the test:

Who is your best company?

My husbandos and waifus.

My pets.

I’m better off on my own.

My friends.

My partner.

My colleagues.

My family.

What do you do when you wake up?

I shower.

I go running with my pet.

I read a little (social networks jsjs, not even, a great novel, haha ​​mangaaaa).

I fix myself.

I change and make the bed.

I’m going to get a coffee.

I send a message to my partner to say hello.

Your best friend cheated on you, what do you do?

Well, there he is, right? Oh! Well, we’ll have to go out for a few drinks to avoid thinking about it.

I am more handsome, people always return to where they loved life.

I will hit him.

…

I smile evilly at him while planning great revenge. She won’t know what to expect.

I do witchcraft on them, they won’t be happy after that kind of betrayal. What did you play when you were little?

I liked to imagine alternate worlds.

To be king

Sports.

I really liked illustrated books and so on. Listen to stories from my grandparents.

With my dolls/carts.

Video game.

What do you do for fun?

Cook some dessert.

Read manga.

Unnecessary purchases.

Out with my friends.

I watch some anime.

I start playing video games.

Oh, I’m going out for a drink.

How do you cheer up when you are very sad?

I read several things to distract myself.

I start watching movies.

I try to talk to the person I love the most.

I go out to eat delicious things.

I’m going shopping.

I talk and play with my friends.

I play with my pets.

How do you choose your friends?

They must be fun.

They must be good conversationalists.

They must know how to listen.

They just have to be good people.

They must be really important people. With unique features.

We must have some hobbies in common.

I don’t choose them, we choose ourselves.

What do you do when you get angry?

I’m quite impulsive…

I try not to swear while I complain, but I definitely have to complain.

I try to stay calm to talk.

I lock myself in my room.

Ahhh, I talk to my friends so it goes away.

I’m going to train.

I go shopping and think things through better.

The best dark shonen is/will be…

Chainsaw Man

Hell’s Paradise

Jujutsu Kaisen

Wild Strawberries

Kagurabachi Demon Slayer

Not Kaiju. 8

Test: Jujutsu Kaisen: What would be your cursed technique? Yuji Itadori – Divergent Fist Technique Look, just like that technique, technique, well it wasn’t/is. Buuut, the important thing is that you make an effort and achieve the impossible, right? Plus Yuri’s progress is always impressive. And there are some pretty gruesome secrets left for us to uncover Itadori’s true powers. The immense strength and speed of his fist are the kind of cursed technique of his that could make you the protagonist of a curse story. Satoru Gojo – Infinity Technique You would be the master and lord of the universe! You realize? You would be so powerful, dominating everything at the atomic level that you could be the smartest person in the world. Handsome and unbearable? But with a big heart? We have doubts, but you could definitely be as sharp as the most powerful sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen. Megumi Fushiguro – Ten Type Shadow Technique Megumi is number one! Her shikigami technique is too! You know, you’d have all the style and haze of mystery that surrounds Megumi’s faithful spirits. You would never be alone again and you would always have magnificent help. The shadow technique is so impressive that even Sukuna, the king of curses, dies from it. What an honor to share cursed technique with your favorite Jujutsu Kaisen character! Nobara Kugisaki – Voodoo Doll Technique You would have the ambitious voodoo technique. One of the most interesting ancient techniques that, in turn, is possessed by Nobara, one of the iconic Jujutsu Kaisen girls. Kugisaki’s technique allows her to attack from “a distance” once she matches her enemies. A very unique and enviable technique, would you also like to bring dolls hidden among your clothes? Amazing. Toge Inumaki – Cursed Speech Technique The Cursed Speech Technique! If you swear a lot all the time or if you consider that words of truth have potential and influence in life, you would definitely possess the Inumaki technique. Remember that the words we say are in tune with everything we do and the manifestations of them could bring us problems or benefits, as the case may be. See also Genshin Impact: the cosplay of The Lady of christa.cos hits the mark Kento Nanami – Proportion Technique A technique full of wisdom and study is that of Nanami. Also, phew, what an impressive technique, it makes it look spectacular! Great mathematical calculations are made to find or make the enemy’s weak point. This, coupled with Nanami’s great strength, his tie and his movements, make this cursed technique truly memorable. How fortunate your skill! Yuta Okkotsu – Mimicry Technique Yuta is the second most powerful sorcerer in the series. He is still young and possesses a much kinder heart than Gojo, or rather a more human personality, haha. However, his technique allows him to ensure that he has control of the situation, since, as a copy ninja, he is able to surpass his opponent on his own ground. AMAZING! Imagine being like Yuta and also having a toxic girlfriend who protects you! Fabulous!

What do you think about it? Are you convinced how strong you would be in the universe of curses? Now think about what grade of sorcerer you would be and how much you would achieve.

Where can I watch the Jujutsu Kaisen anime?

Delivery is available on Crunchyroll. The first season consisted of 24 episodes; while the second was launched in deux cours format and is currently still broadcast.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0the film that could work as a prequel to the series is also available on the platform.

