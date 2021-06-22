What is this?

The facelift of the Jaguar F-Pace, tiens. From the outside, especially recognizable by its redesigned butt, which gets narrower taillights and a new bumper with hidden exhaust pipes, unless it is the blubber-dik SVR. If you’re a true F-Pace aficionado, you’ll also recognize the narrower full-LED headlights alongside the new grille and redesigned bonnet. But even we have to look three times for that.

The big news is inside, where the interior received a thorough makeover after 5 years. Jaguar promises higher quality materials and a more ingenious design, but what is most striking is the new Pivi Pro infotainment system that seems almost too large for the center console. It should finally bring Jaguar (and Land Rover) to the level of the other premium brands in terms of multimedia module.

Furthermore, the rotary knob for the automatic transmission makes way for a more classic poker, although the placement of the release button at the front of the poker does not necessarily make it easier to use than before. Finally, there’s active noise cancellation to eliminate wind noise and other driving noises for an even quieter interior.

In terms of engines, you can choose between two-litre, three-litre and a five-litre V8, but (fiscally) more interesting for us is the new plug-in hybrid Jaguar F-Pace P400e, which combines the 300 hp 2.0 Ingenium petrol engine with an electric motor from 143 hp in the gearbox. Together they deliver 404 hp and 640 Nm (almost as much as the SVR!), compared to CO2 emissions of 49 g/km and a standard consumption of 2.2 l/100 km. Also handy: the PHEV can quickly charge up to 32 kW on a DC charger.

How does it drive?

Smoother than you might think, even if the numbers are already quite impressive. As long as there is enough juice in the battery, the electric motor takes care of most of the daily tasks, and that in theory for up to 53 km. We were not able to test the range during our short route, but the interplay of petrol and electric did, and Jaguar can immediately measure itself with the best.

As soon as the car senses that the electric motor is starting to struggle, the four-cylinder comes to the rescue, but in a very refined and quiet way. There is almost no jolt when the petrol engine revs up, even when it comes to rest. And even the transition from regenerative braking to the discs and pads is imperceptible, something many brands still haven’t mastered. Cheers, Jaguar Land Rover.

Even if you floor the accelerator of the Jaguar F-Pace P400e, you clearly have the best of both worlds. The yet smooth 2-ton SUV shoots off like a spear, with a sprint time from 0 to 100 in just 5.3 seconds. But it is the urgency of the sprint that impresses, in a way that is only possible with an electric motor as a catalyst, which makes the four-cylinder exceed its modest volume.

We were also quite impressed with the new interior, which (except for the still clunky automatic transmission) looks very chic, especially with the Light Oyster leather and the two-tone steering wheel. The seats are comfortable and have a soft headrest, and yes, Pivi Pro also seems to mean the end of JLR’s faltering systems, although not everything is in an intuitive place yet. The digital center mirror wasn’t our thing, but can be useful if you often have passengers or cargo in the back that restrict your view.

Is it all hosanna with the renewed Jaguar F-Pace? No, of course and unfortunately not. Despite the top-line performance, the added battery seems to mess with the chassis setup. The F-Pace P400e struggles with excess body movements, especially when taking a fast bend, the chassis sometimes sways.

A phenomenon that we did not experience in the F-Pace SVR or with the E-Pace P300e PHEV during the same test. In any case, you will not suffer too much from this with a calm driving, although it is of course a shame to have so much horsepower under the hood without being able to keep them in check properly.

The AutoWorld verdict?

Thanks to a successful facelift with the right ingredients, the Jaguar F-Pace climbs a few steps higher on the luxury ladder. Its interior looks much nicer and now has a decent infotainment system, and the plug-in hybrid P400e impresses in both refinement and performance. It is a pity that the chassis is not designed for the power, but as a luxurious daily, the F-Pace does not lack anything.