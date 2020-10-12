The game “Windbound” is stylistically very reminiscent of various “Zelda” titles from Nintendo. But the indie adventure is much more than just a tired copy. Because the focus is on the struggle for survival.

From rattle barge to super sailor: In “Windbound” players have to build a boat and keep improving it

E.Relaxed travel looks different: in the middle of the sea, the young woman Kara is shipwrecked and washed up on the beach of a lonely island.

There she will soon have to fight for survival – because wild animals, evil monsters and many other dangers lurk on the island. So begins “Windbound”, a new adventure game from the Australian developer 5 Lives Studios.

“Windbound” has a story without characters

On her adventure journey, Kara is completely on her own: In “Windbound”, players do not meet any other character. Nevertheless, the title tells a story: if you want to know why the islands are uninhabited, you have to investigate ruins there and listen to the ghostly whispers that can be heard.

What happened here The many ruins in the world of “Windbound” tell the story of the game Source: dpa-tmn

But the focus is on the struggle for survival. For example, it is important to always find a suitable shelter before dark, because many of the nocturnal animals are very dangerous.

“Windbound”: hunting, cooking, sailing

During the day, Kara changes from being hunted to being huntress and can hunt animals with a bow and arrow – or, more peacefully, collect plants. Then the food must be cooked over the fire. Unlike many games, this is not occupational therapy, but vital.

Fight for survival: Such misanthropic, somewhat eerie swamps also want to be crossed in “Windbound” Source: dpa-tmn

To make progress in “Windbound” Kara has to sail from island to island, in a self-built boat of course. The boat, which is a bit rickety at first, can be expanded or improved over the course of the game – just like Kara’s weapons.

Players can find the necessary materials in the wild or have to make them from the bodies of hunted animals. There is nothing for free in “Windbound”.

There are two modes to choose from in “Windbound”

If you don’t like it that stressful and prefer to enjoy the beautiful, almost hand-painted pictures of the game, you can also get your money’s worth.

Because “Windbound” offers two modes: In addition to the survival mode, in which every misstep could be Kara’s last, there is the much more gracious storyteller mode. So maybe it will still be something with relaxed travel.

“Windbound” from Deep Silver / Koch Media and 5 Lives Studios is available for PC, Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia and costs around 30 euros, depending on the platform.