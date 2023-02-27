Alpine wins ‘hide and seek’

The French team was the only one not to improve the time set 12 months ago in Sakhir during the winter tests in the 2023 tests. By 0.046 the A523 did not beat the A522, but this absolutely does not mean that there is a climate of anxiety and desperation in Alpine. Quite simply, Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon focused on other aspects and therefore from the point of view of performance over a single lap the Alpine A523 is undoubtedly the car that has hidden the most since it has not improved compared to 2022, one absolutely untruthful scenario in the light of the improvement guaranteed even only by the new Pirelli tyres. The fact that Williams lowered her own limit by more than two seconds suggests how much Alpine still has to show its true potential to find out if it will be enough to contain the overflowing Aston Martin in the fight for the role of fourth force on the starting grid (provided that the AMR23 cannot aspire to something more as declared by Toto Wolff).

Szafnauer admits a few hiccups

“It was a very conservative pre-season test for the team – the words of team principal Otmar Szafnauer who therefore underlines how the lap time was the least of the worries for the Renault group’s emanation on the track – in which we have remained committed to our schedule to ensure that we are as best prepared for the season ahead. Of course, as is often the case in pre-season testing, sometimes we had some little hiccups, but the tests are really used to get to know our package. Esteban and Pierre have worked tremendously with the team and we will continue to work hard between now and Friday to ensure we are in a good position to start the 2023 season with a good result.”

Ocon and the ‘scan’ of settings and tyres

“It was great to kick off the new season and put the A523 through its paces here in Bahrain – Esteban Ocon’s analysis – there was a lot to learn over these three days and we certainly did a good job of covering a lot of different areas. We have tried a number of set-ups and tire choices, and from an operational point of view we have been able to understand what works well. This gave us a clear direction to follow and now we will have the next few days to examine the data and debrief all together to be as ready as possible for the first race weekend of the year”.

Gasly and the lack of ‘time’ for time

“For me this week has served to continue to familiarize myself with the team and to gain confidence with the A523 on the track – concluded Pierre Gasly – our work plans have been very busy, with many tests and set-up changes, and even though we have completed many different things, not everything is possible in a short space of time and there is certainly work to be done to keep improving our overall package. I’m proud of the teamwork everyone has done and I can’t wait to see how next weekend goes for the race.”