What is this?

The N badge – a reference to the test site in Namyang, but also a nod to the Nürburgring – remains reserved for the sportiest Hyundai models. After the i30 it is now the turn of the more compact i20, later this year the Hyundai Kona N will follow. The adjustments are not limited to the body, the chassis and powertrain of the Hyundai i20 N are also being thoroughly addressed.

In the nose of the Hyundai i20 N is a 204 hp 1.6 liter turbo petrol that drives the front wheels via a manual gearbox with six ratios and a rev matching function. The 1.6 T-GDi comes with CVVD, a fully variable valve timing on the intake side that we previously encountered on the Hyundai Tucson. Completely new is the so-called Virtual Turbospeed or VTC for short, a system that anticipates the required turbo pressure via the wastegate control.

This ensures faster response and more torque over a wider rev range: the maximum torque of the turbocharged engine is 270 Nm between 1,750 and 4,500 rpm. In the N driving mode – with a handy N-speed button on the steering wheel – the Hyundai i20 N has an overboost function that temporarily increases the maximum torque to 304 Nm. Aided by a launch control function, this hot hatch sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds, with a top speed of 230 km/h.

What is changing?

The chassis of the Hyundai i20 N has been strengthened in 12 points, while the sports suspension lowers the body by 10 millimeters through the installation of modified springs, dampers and anti-roll bars. We also note a modified steering system with a significantly more direct transmission, front brake discs grown to 320 mm and a specific calibration of the electronically controlled stability control. In order to use the power of the turbo engine as efficiently as possible, the driven front axle is fitted with a mechanical differential lock.

And those modifications pay off, because the Hyundai i20 N has become a rally car adapted to the public road. This is not surprising, as the development of the street version ran parallel with that of its Rally2 derivative. You will notice this in the trunk spoiler chasing some extra downforce, which should provide extra stability at higher speeds. In any case, these different building blocks produce the desired result: because the Hyundai i20 N is full of confidence, even when things are going very fast. And that without becoming really uncomfortable with less smooth rides through the city center.

Conclusion

The Hyundai i30 N was an unexpected hit, its little brother is even more impressive. Not only because it looks particularly sporty, but mainly because that extra sharpness does not stand in the way of daily usability. Agree, the price tag of more than 30,000 euros that dangles from the Hyundai i20 N, is sturdy for what is actually a doped city car. But you get a lot in return, without having to make any real compromises. Either way, the broad smile this boy puts on your face comes for free.