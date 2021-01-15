Although Japan Being ‘otaku’ means that you love something in an excessive way, in the West the term has been standardized for those who are fans of anime, manga and almost anything that comes from the Japanese country.

If you are curious to know how much you know about entertainment culture, especially anime, keep reading because this test is for you.

Do you think you know everything about anime? Or about the manga? Do you know more than one title other than the Shonen jump? Put your knowledge to the test and find out how otaku you are with this quiz.

Remember, don’t cheat and if you had fun share it with your friends!

* IF YOU CANNOT VIEW THE TEST WELL ON YOUR CELL PHONE, TRY PUT THIS PAGE ON YOUR DESKTOP VERSION.

1. What does shinigami mean? God of Death Animal Ninja weapon It’s a curse 2. It’s the animation studio for Evangelion:

Toei Animation Sunrise Gainax Bones 3. Demon Slayer hero name

Monjiro Nezuko Tanjiro kamado Gonpachiro Kamaboko Tontaro Itadaki 4. Quirk de Deku from My Hero Academia: All For One Super strength All Might One For All 5. He is known as ‘the god of manga’ in Japan Eiichiro Oda Osamu Tezuka Hideaki anno Katsuhiro Ōtomo Puella Magi Madoka Magica Shingeki no Kyojin The Promised Neverland Jujutsu Kaisen Masashi Kishimoto Masami kurumada Akira toriyama Hirohiko araki 8. What is the name of the protagonist of Akira? Akira Shōtarō Kaneda Tetsuo shima Light 6th Hokage Seventh Hokage Eighth Hokage Fifth Hokage 10. In an anime the seiyuus are:

Entertainers Musicians Voice actors Editors 11. What does the following word mean ?: お は よ う！ Good Morning Shut up Goodbye See you tomorrow 12. Eliminate those who do not belong to this category: Ki Chakra Woolong Nen Cosmos Reiatsu Bonus! Hayao Miyazaki did NOT direct this movie: Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind My neighbor totoro Spirited Away The fireflies’s grave Bonus 2! First member of Luffy’s crew in One Piece Test: How otaku are you? Nothing otaku For you all the anime characters are called Goku and you only find Dragon Ball and Pokémon. Surely your friend who is an otaku passed this test to make fun of you. Otaku started It does not have much that you entered this world but you know basic terms and the most popular anime / manga of the moment. Maybe you lack a little knowledge of the classics, but no one can deny that you like this industry (although you are probably still in the closet for fear of ridicule). Otaku expert You are the first to be asked about anime, manga, Japanese movies, series, in short, about everything that comes from that country. You probably know a bit of Japanese, or you can even read manga or listen to anime without translation. Share your wisdom and recommend an anime in the comments!

And good? Was this test correct about how otaku you are? Or do we need to ask another one with more difficult questions? Let us know in the comments.

Remember that you can see hundreds of anime on platforms like Crunchyroll and Funimation, as well as new free manga chapters in Manga Plus.

