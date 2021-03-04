Shingeki no Kyojin It is one of those works in which almost everything that happens has a reason for being, coincidences do not seem to exist in that world, and the worst thing is that many times its author leaves clues to the readers.

That said, there is also irrelevant data that is dropped here and there, such as what is the minimum a titan can measure or what the author was inspired by to create the titans.

If you are in this test it is sure because you want to know how much you know about Shingeki no Kyojin, whether you just watch the anime, or you also read the manga.

We do not stop you anymore, go ahead! (This test is free of manga spoilers).

1. We all know that Jaeger in German is hunter, but do you know what Eren means and what language is it in? Holy / Turkish. Demon / Hebrew. Hero / Turkish. Son / Hebrew. 2. What number did King Karl Fritz occupy in royal descent? He was the 136th king. He was the 145th king. He was the 126th king. He was the 147th king. 3. Shingeki no Kyojin had an official crossover with Marvel. 4. Name of the magazine where the manga is published: Weekly Shonen Jump. Shonen Magazine. Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. Weekly Manga Time. 5. Hange Zoë’s gender is ambiguous: 6. What is the name of Grisha Jaeger’s first wife? Carla Jaeger. Dina Fritz. Frieda Reiss. Faye Jaeger. 7. What is the generation from which Eren graduated as a cadet? 8. In what year was the Shingeki no Kyojin anime released? 9. After Erwin’s death, who is the commander of the Reconnaissance Legion? Levi Ackerman. Hange Zoë. Dot Pixis. 10. Among the Marley warriors, who was training to be the next beast titan? Falco Grice. Udo. Colt Grice. Zofia. 11. Bonus! Hajime Isayama was inspired by them for the Titans: Drunk Vagabonds. Children. Characters from his nightmares. 12. What is the lowest a Titan can measure? 2 meters. 3 meters. 5 meters. 6 meters. Test: How much do you know about Shingeki no Kyojin? Recruit Surely you’ve only seen the anime, and although you like Isayama’s work quite a bit, you only remember the most relevant moments. The details and dark secrets are very well hidden for you, so you tend to be more surprised than others. Captain You have watched the entire anime until you are up to date, and you have surely taken a look at the manga. Although you know the basics of this universe, you need to know a little more curious facts that are usually released in interviews or data books. Captain “Give up your dream and die …” is one of your favorite phrases, you know how, when and why, in addition to making dozens of theories with each new chapter of the manga. You don’t expect anything anymore, just that Isayama leaves at least one character alive.

And good? Did this test help you find out how much you know about Shingeki no Kyojin? Do you think we should make a more complicated one? Let us know in the comments.

