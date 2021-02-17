My hero academia it has quickly established itself as a favorite of shonen lovers in recent years.

Published weekly on the pages of the Weekly Shonen Jump, his anime adaptation has also been a success thanks to the great work of Studio bones, as well as the soundtrack that always accompanies the epic confrontations between heroes and villains.

And if you are here, it is because it is surely one of your favorite titles and you want to test how much you know about My hero academia with this test.

We’re not delaying you any longer, so go ahead with the questions!

* IF YOU CANNOT VIEW THE TEST WELL ON YOUR CELL PHONE, TRY PUT THIS PAGE ON YOUR DESKTOP VERSION.

1. What is Izuku’s father’s quirk? Attraction of objects. Fire breath. It has no quirk. Regeneration. 2. Who are the # 1, # 2, and # 3 professional heroes today?

Endeavor, Hawks, Mirko. Endeavor, Hawks, Best Jeanist. All Might, Endeavor, Best Jeanist. All Might, Endeavor, Hawks. 3. What department did Hitoshi Shinsou belong to before joining the hero classes?

General Education Department. Support department. Management department. 4. Is Shoto Todoroki’s favorite food: Soba cold. Ramen The spicy food. The sweets. 5. One of these is NOT a Bakugo technique: Howitzer Impact. AP Shot. Blast Rush Turbo. Phantom Menace. 6. These heroes share their birthday: Deku and Shigaraki. Mirio and Deku. Ochaco and Iida. Deku and All Might. 7. How many users has One For All had? 8. This author publicly congratulated Kohei Horikoshi when My Hero Academia premiered in Weekly Shonen Jump: Eiichiro Oda. Masashi Kishimoto. Tite Kubo. Akira Toriyama. 9. It’s Mina Ashido’s heroine name: Alien Queen. Princess Acid. Ridley Hero. Pinky 10. It’s one of the most popular My Hero Academia spinoffs: Watchers. My Heroine Academia. My Hero. Barrage. Bonus 1! This hero gave Eraserhead his professional name: Midnight. All Might. Present Mic. Bonus 2! This group has NOT performed an MHA opening: UVERworld. PornoGraffitti BLUE ENCOUNT. BURNOUT SYNDROMES. Test: How much do you know about My Hero Academia? Aspiring hero You like My Hero Academia, you probably knew anime first and you watch it very casually. You recognize the protagonists well, and the main plot, but do not tell you about the manga or more specific things because you are blank. You enjoy My Hero Academia in your own way, and it’s perfectly fine. Professional Licensed Hero You keep up with all the anime seasons, and maybe you’ve already caught up with the current manga as well. You have your favorite characters, and you know all about them, but if we talk about other things, you may forget an important information or two. You must be religiously awaiting the premiere of the fifth season. At the top of the professional heroes My Hero Academia is one of your favorite titles, you know when, how and why. You remember even the smallest detail, and you sure get like Deku when it comes to telling someone about quirks and important events in anime. We also know that you keep up with the manga, which is why we invite you to MHA fan group therapy every Friday, you need it.

And good? Does this test of My hero academia helped you know how much you know about Kohei Horikoshi’s work? Let us know in the comments, would you like another test with more complicated questions? Or include events from the manga?

My Hero Academia: Don’t miss our tests and special content

Meanwhile, we tell you that if you are looking for more content from My hero academia you are in the right place, you can take a look at other tests:

There are also weekly notes dedicated to cosplay:

And even special videos about the best crossovers of the Weekly Shonen Jump, where of course the characters of My hero academia:

Remember that you can catch up with anime on platforms like Crunchyroll Y Funimation, as well as reading the manga totally free through Manga Plus.

Visit us in Twitter, Facebook or Instagram! And tell us about what other anime you would like to see content about.



