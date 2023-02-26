A Red Bull on the shields

The Anglo-Austrian team gave the feeling of having started over where it left off and from the very first day of testing it demonstrated speed and reliability both over a single lap and over race pace. Max Verstappen clocked up 204 laps, Sergio Perez 150: together they covered more than six times the scheduled mileage for the Bahrain Grand Prix on 5 March. Observers and insiders have very little doubt in assigning the virtual number one pitch on the hypothetical starting grid after the tests to Red Bull. However, the team does not stop and after verifying the solidity of the RB19 project, it is already focused on future updates, in order not to lose the momentum it seemed to have in the three days of Sakhir.

The feedback from Verstappen and Perez

Red Bull, after dividing the opening day between the two drivers, dedicated both sessions to Verstappen on Friday, leaving Saturday entirely to Perez. The team principal Christian Horner explained the choice as follows: “When a rider finds his rhythm and so do his engineers, rather than interrupting everything with lunchtime, we prefer to go on for the whole day. Then it’s different for each team, but for us it was the best solution for the plans we had in these tests“. The opinions obtained from the pilots left the British manager satisfied: “Sergio’s sensations are quite in line with Max’swhich is our pleasure. So the development of the single-seater and the direction in which we will try to optimize the car in the next races will be consistent between the two parts of the garage, which is encouraging”.

The rivals: Ferrari, Mercedes and keep an eye on Aston Martin

The picture of the values ​​in the field does not seem to have deviated too much from the 2022 finale, except for an Aston Martin which seems to have gained several positions compared to the seventh with which it ended last season. Christian Horner in his analysis of the tests chose the path of caution: “Very hard to tell. Ferrari looks quick, while Mercedes’ form at the moment is difficult to interpret. Are they hiding something? We’ll see next week, everything will be clearer there. Aston Martin has taken a big step forward. It seems that their concept car has allowed for a clear improvement and it seems that they are not too far off. Fernando Alonso in particular seemed very competitive to me“.