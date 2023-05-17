A team led by a Danish gynecologist has demonstrated that a simple blood test can provide additional explanations for the underlying cause of failed pregnancies, allowing miscarriages to be better understood and sometimes prevented.

Spontaneous abortion affects one in ten women during some stage of her life, while its rates are high in countries where the population is increasingly delaying childbearing.

Dr. Henriette Safarih-Nielsen and her team published a study in the scientific journal “The Lancet” that determines whether spontaneous abortion is caused by a chromosomal defect or not.

It is possible to resort to a blood test at the beginning of the pregnancy stage, specifically from the fifth week, in contrast to what was previously approved.

Safari Nielsen says, “In the event of a miscarriage, the woman can be subjected to a blood test to find out the genetic characteristics of the fetus.”

To date, a similar blood test has only been approved in Denmark after a woman has had three consecutive miscarriages, and if the pregnancy is in its tenth week or more.

“We are in the year 2023, and we should not rely solely on the number of spontaneous abortions and the stage of pregnancy during which the abortion occurred as a criterion for determining the possibility of a woman undergoing a blood test,” says the fiftieth doctor.

“Getting tested was an intuitive decision for me, as it contributes to understanding the cause of miscarriage,” says one of the women.

Fetal DNA is isolated after a blood test, and then subjected to analysis with the aim of determining whether it shows a significant chromosomal abnormality that led to the termination of the life of the fetus. Results are positive in 50 to 60% of cases.

“Doctors see if certain (numbers of) chromosomes are more of a problem than others, and then they can identify future risks,” explains Linne Ferge, who works in a laboratory.

And in the event that no chromosomal abnormalities are detected, the doctors go deeper into the patient’s condition.

Safari Nielsen says, “Then we begin to take details from the woman about what happened with her and ask her a series of questions.”

A spontaneous abortion may be explained by a woman’s hormonal imbalances, endocrine-related diseases, or even her adoption of an inappropriate lifestyle. Here, the doctor’s role is to identify risks and provide appropriate treatment.

The project, titled “Cobble”, was launched in 2020 and is still in progress and is supposed to make it possible to create a unique database, by collecting information on different cases thanks to the largest group of women in a study ever.

“We will have a database that has the reliability to correctly answer questions related to abortion, childbearing and women’s health in general,” says Safarih-Nielsen.

Meaning of pain

Safari Nielsen, who has been working in the field of medicine for 20 years, points out that “spontaneous abortion is very common and occurs in 25% of all pregnancies,” adding, “Despite the recurrence of abortions, for several years we were satisfied with emptying the uterus after pregnancy loss” without attaching importance. The biological factor that caused the miscarriage or its effect on the mental health of the couples.

Before giving birth to her two children, Ricki Hemmingson had three miscarriages. For now, she is excited about the project, which gives her hope that “fewer women” will experience what she did herself.

“The project gives meaning to the pain and grief of every miscarriage,” she says.

Miscarriage, often a private tragedy for couples, is rarely discussed publicly. And when it is touched upon, the reactions are sometimes inappropriate.

Safari Nielsen believes that the results of the study may prevent, in the long term, 5% of the 30 million spontaneous abortions annually in the world.