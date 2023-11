Test: Goblin Slayer – Which character would you be? The elf with a bow or the descendant of dragons?









Goblin Slayer 2 releases chapters weekly: every Friday. A novelty is that the series has already introduced a new and unbearable character to the cast. The new boy wants to be a goblin slayer and will bring up the priestess’s past.

We know that the principle of Goblin Slayer It was really aggressive, after which the story lines became more mental than graphic, although, of course, the horror remained. Now, it seems to return in the form of a very intense memory.