Tests coming up

It will take place tomorrow in Sakhir, Bahrain three days of pre-season testing which will see all the teams and drivers of Formula 1 as protagonists. A fundamental appointment to try to understand, at least in broad terms, the values ​​on the field at the beginning of this year which – with 24 GPs scheduled and six Sprints – will be the longest ever in the history of the Circus.

Among the teams looking for redemption compared to the results of the recent past there is certainlyAlpine. The French team, which came sixth in the 2023 Constructors' standings, has not yet managed to take that competitive step that should lead it to constantly battle for the podium. Also for this reason it was decided to bet heavily on the 2024 car.

Gasly demands calm

There A524 according to the protagonists themselves, it presents significant innovations compared to its direct progenitors. Also for this Pierre Gasly, on the eve of the Bahrain tests, he invited everyone to calm down, hinting that the new creation of the Renault-owned team could suffer from understandable youth problems.

“Now we have to see what we can do with this car – Gasly explained to the site Total-Motorsport.com – it's a new concept, a rather aggressive approach. We already know we started from a new piece of paper and we will have to be patient: The potential of the car is there, but we will have to see where we start from in Bahrain. Visually the car may not be much different – concluded the French #10 – but it is when you look at the details. There are many differences and all the small details added together have a major impact on the behavior and potential of the car“.