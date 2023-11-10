













Test: Frieren beyond the journey -Which character are you?









Frieren: beyond the journey came to highlight the classic shonen adventure belonging to a fantastic world. The story has a powerful elf as the protagonist who, after a long journey to defeat evil in the world, will have to retrace her steps, savoring the adventures she lived with her friends.

This anime frames an odyssey of memories that allows us to rethink the maneuvers of our daily lives. Every moment is important to us, When time runs out, only the memories and the havoc of our decisions will remain..

Source: Madhouse

Each of Frieren’s characters is unique – just like the work; so if you started this nostalgic trip you might want to know which party character you would be. With this in mind I bring you the test that will guide you beyond the journey. Find out which Frieren character you would be below:

You like your best friend, you know he doesn’t like you, should you confess?

No. No, everything will get super awkward.

Ah… One should not fall in love with one’s friends.

Yes, with some tact and making it seem unimportant. Yes, one should express one’s feelings fully!

See also Dragon Ball FighterZ player loses his mind | Atomix I think so, and it’s better if it’s between drinks, so you can go crazy and mention that you don’t even remember. You were tasked with being on time, before everyone else, for a presentation because you are ideal for it. However, your dog got sick and you were too late, what do you do?

Well, no way, right? There are priorities and my family will always come first.

Wow, they’ll do just fine without me, right? I think I’ll stay and take care of my puppy.

Oh no, I think I’ll send my notes for support and apologize profusely.

I’ll have to leave my dog ​​in charge.

I will take my dog ​​to the vet and ask for advice.

I take my dog ​​to the vet and then take a taxi to get there on time.

What is the most important thing in this world? The people you love. Your family. You, enjoy and take care of yourself. The world is you. The things you like to do. Your responsibilities. Your friends. What would be a profound but simple gift? A little toast. A coffee in the morning. A carnival of unexpected hugs. A couple of words. A planned outing. A freshly cut flower on the path. Let’s see, well it depends. I always tend to do what I want but I try not to let it affect others. I’m a little selfish, lazy and a little slow at things.

I like to be the center of attention.

I give a lot of myself to people who don’t value me.

Sometimes I do more than my share.

I’m a bit egocentric.

I find it difficult to concentrate and take proper interest in others.

What is your favorite color? A healing color like lilac. In black it is comfort! Any color that is matte. Red, the most heroic and striking color. White because it means hope. Any color that is bright. Why do you usually arrive late? I didn’t look at the clock in time. I overstayed my lunch. Because I’m left drooling anywhere. See also Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Red XIII is playable with this PC mod, but with limitations I sleep too much. Because I meet someone on the way. I take care of some extra tasks at home. What do you think about adoption?

I would think about it if my partner wants to do it. I will adopt, I have made the decision. I think it’s a cool thing to provide shelter to someone who, for whatever reason, has no support. I would like to do it but on my own. I think you could help a lot! Although I don’t know if I would like it… Maybe a baby would, but teenagers are complicated, right? Wow, how difficult. But, if I have the possibilities, I would do it. Oh no. I wouldn’t like to have children. What would you give your best friend on his birthday?

I would invite him out to celebrate. A dessert with coffee? Ehhhh, when is your birthday? Of course, the manga number you need. We’d go out drinking! I would ask him if he needs anything special before planning. What is the best role in the party?

Scholar.

Defending. Berserker. Swordsman. Lancer. Healer. Test: Frieren beyond the journey -Which character are you? Frieren You are the type of person who doesn’t pay attention to details. You are kind, but with well-defined boundaries. Your mettle is your most important strength. You like to sleep a lot and you need some care from your loved ones –believe it or not–. Remember that nothing lasts forever, tell everyone how much you appreciate them. Himmel You have wonder in you. You were born to help others while enjoying life. You are a very dedicated person who has no difficulties in making friends with others. You always seek to protect everyone and pay special attention to details. You are cool and fun, you were born to be a hero who wants to be recognized in a good way! Fern You are a quite practical person. You do what you have to do because it is necessary to exist in this world. You try to focus on what matters to you and if you don’t receive what you expected, you make an effort to manage your feelings. You are not really friendly, but you do seek to build relationships in a deep way. See also Microsoft's new 10-year deal with Nware "democratises access to play titles anywhere" stark You look like a very rude person, but the truth is that you are very trustworthy and kind. Hard as an oak, but flexible as a human should be. You are the type of person who puts effort into everything he does. Also a little impulsive, but who cares? Life there is only one! Eisen You are a fairly reliable person, everyone knows they can count on you. You go out of your way for everyone. Additionally, you are very skilled and organized in everything you do. You always consider others and are nice enough to cope with situations with the necessary boundaries. Heiter Go, go, go, but if you like to party and feel extravagant things. You are the type of person who quite enjoys himself. You’re not completely selfish but let’s say you could be a little careful with it and with the extra drinks. You know yourself perfectly; So you are able to help others without putting yourself in a complicated situation, how exemplary!

So, what did you think? Would you be this kind of hero? How have you been dealing with the feelings that the story proposes? Don’t miss the episodes of Frieren: beyond the journey, remember that they are released every Friday!

We recommend you: What to see if you liked Frieren? – The best emotional journey anime

Where can I watch Frieren: Beyond the Journey?

The emotional shonen is available on Crunchyroll. It is rumored that it could have more than 25 chapters. On the other hand, the manga continues to be broadcast and currently has eleven volumes that compile 111 chapters.

Panini has the license to the manga in Spanish.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)