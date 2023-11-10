Frieren: beyond the journey came to highlight the classic shonen adventure belonging to a fantastic world. The story has a powerful elf as the protagonist who, after a long journey to defeat evil in the world, will have to retrace her steps, savoring the adventures she lived with her friends.
This anime frames an odyssey of memories that allows us to rethink the maneuvers of our daily lives. Every moment is important to us, When time runs out, only the memories and the havoc of our decisions will remain..
Each of Frieren’s characters is unique – just like the work; so if you started this nostalgic trip you might want to know which party character you would be. With this in mind I bring you the test that will guide you beyond the journey. Find out which Frieren character you would be below:
You like your best friend, you know he doesn’t like you, should you confess?
You were tasked with being on time, before everyone else, for a presentation because you are ideal for it. However, your dog got sick and you were too late, what do you do?
What is the most important thing in this world?
What would be a profound but simple gift?
What is your favorite color?
Why do you usually arrive late?
What do you think about adoption?
What would you give your best friend on his birthday?
What is the best role in the party?
Frieren
You are the type of person who doesn’t pay attention to details. You are kind, but with well-defined boundaries. Your mettle is your most important strength. You like to sleep a lot and you need some care from your loved ones –believe it or not–. Remember that nothing lasts forever, tell everyone how much you appreciate them.
Himmel
You have wonder in you. You were born to help others while enjoying life. You are a very dedicated person who has no difficulties in making friends with others. You always seek to protect everyone and pay special attention to details. You are cool and fun, you were born to be a hero who wants to be recognized in a good way!
Fern
You are a quite practical person. You do what you have to do because it is necessary to exist in this world. You try to focus on what matters to you and if you don’t receive what you expected, you make an effort to manage your feelings. You are not really friendly, but you do seek to build relationships in a deep way.
stark
You look like a very rude person, but the truth is that you are very trustworthy and kind. Hard as an oak, but flexible as a human should be. You are the type of person who puts effort into everything he does. Also a little impulsive, but who cares? Life there is only one!
Eisen
You are a fairly reliable person, everyone knows they can count on you. You go out of your way for everyone. Additionally, you are very skilled and organized in everything you do. You always consider others and are nice enough to cope with situations with the necessary boundaries.
Heiter
Go, go, go, but if you like to party and feel extravagant things. You are the type of person who quite enjoys himself. You’re not completely selfish but let’s say you could be a little careful with it and with the extra drinks. You know yourself perfectly; So you are able to help others without putting yourself in a complicated situation, how exemplary!
So, what did you think? Would you be this kind of hero? How have you been dealing with the feelings that the story proposes? Don’t miss the episodes of Frieren: beyond the journey, remember that they are released every Friday!
We recommend you: What to see if you liked Frieren? – The best emotional journey anime
Where can I watch Frieren: Beyond the Journey?
The emotional shonen is available on Crunchyroll. It is rumored that it could have more than 25 chapters. On the other hand, the manga continues to be broadcast and currently has eleven volumes that compile 111 chapters.
Panini has the license to the manga in Spanish.
You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.
(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)
#Test #Frieren #journey #character