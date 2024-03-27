













Test: Frieren: beyond the journey What sorceress would you be according to your personality?









Frieren: beyond the journey reached its season finale and the truth is that Himmel's casual farewells will always remain in our hearts. The first season adapted the arce The examination of magicians first levelso, to say goodbye to all of them, we present you a personality test so you can check which magician you would be in this beautiful world.

Have you thought about what your favorite magic would be? Surely while you were watching Frieren: beyond the journey You thought about it a little. Well, me too, and that's why I considered this test appropriate, to discover our most flirtatious and magical essence!

As the season closes, the magicians said goodbye in the last scenes of the anime. Some have formed bonds that they will not be able to forget and others will continue to share a long journey.

Remember that there were many magicians in that exam, even the Series itself commented that those who reached the final phase were more than expected, so, I couldn't have them all here either. I'm sorry! Also, while I was making the selection it seemed to me that the girls are better positioned than the boys, soeeee… We are going to have to do without Wirbel, Denken and Land.

But, obviously I selected the most original ones, so find out which of them you would be in this test Frieren: beyond the journey. Do you think you would have passed all three stages of the test? Check below:

It's your best friend's birthday, but he wants to go out together: with his partner and you, but you don't like him, what do you do? Oh wow, I think I could bring someone too, to make it fun for everyone. Well, I'll go and say little. See also Fumito Ueda publishes an image of his new game! It's just a moment, both the couple and I are going to celebrate the person we love, as long as we don't lose sight of that, everything will be fun. Well, it's just a little while, no way, I'll put up with it.

Well, I'll try to put on a good face and go. I'm not going, we'll only make more problems, I'm pretending to be sick. They talk to you in the exam, what do you do?

What's going on? Hey, don't you see that they can get our attention? Wow, someone who doesn't know how to respect the rules, you won't get very far. I hope what you have to tell me is something important. Hey, this person wants to copy me! You need something? How do you say goodbye to the person you love most when you know it will take some time for you to see each other again? Lots of hugs, too many and I give him a pain relief doll so he doesn't miss me too much. As? Well, coincidentally, we'll see each other at some point. Well like this: BYE. “Come out, we're in touch, okay? Take care of yourself”. Something of that style. A goodbye, a quick hug. A big hug and a smile. Not right now. No. Yeah. Nooooo, porrr, of course not, that takes up time. Of course not…I don't know. Maybe a little. What is it to fall in love? Yes, of knowledge. Nope, but maybe soon. What did you answer to your last suitor? Yeah? Oh really? How by? No, thanks, I think we need more time… Yes, let's go out. No, thanks.

I don't really understand why, so I don't think it's a good idea. HAHAHA, YOU AND ME? HA HA HA. What is your favorite color? Sky Blue. White. Green.

Yellow. Black. Red. One of your biggest regrets is… Ah, let's see, maybe I should have shown my affections better when the time was right. Ah, I should have hung out more with the people I liked. Once I got very angry without justification and did the BIG DRAMA. Not having valued enough the time I spent with my friends.

Regret? Jsjs, no, one learns from everything. I could have helped someone more and I didn't. Your friendship was an hour late. What do you do when it arrives?

People are inherently inconsiderate. X See also Netflix, April 2023: New TV series and movies arriving for subscribers WHAT HAPPENS? I WILL NOT TALK TO HIM FOR TWO HOURS AND HE WILL PAY FOR THE COFFEES. It wouldn't even be there anymore, I don't know what you're talking about. Oh, it doesn't matter, I had fun watching memes.

Oh wow, did something happen? I can help? Oh, someone will pay for the drinks accordingly :3 You're going on a hike with your friends, but they forgot to tell you to bring food for the trip. Your best friend offers to share his desserts and drinks with you, what happens?

Are you going to share me? He'll give me everything, that's what he's going to do.

THAT? THEY PASS, AND NOW WHAT WILL I DO? I CAN'T ACCEPT OTHERS' DESSERTS, THE WORST IS THAT I DID WANT TO TRY SOME AND IT WOULD HAVE BEEN THE PERFECT OCCASION, I THINK I'LL GO BACK HOME.

Wow, they forgot about me, I don't need to eat anyway. I decline immediately. PERFECT, now I will try the sweets of my friendship. It's okay, we can share, no problem. It's okay, I won't even be hungry, it's a short excursion.

Test: Frieren: beyond the journey What sorcerer would you be according to your personality? Frieren You are a very kind person, although it is very difficult for you to understand others, you strive to show them that you care in your own way, even if you do not agree in the different ways of seeing life, you always try to be an empathetic person who builds the bridge to improve the situations. You would be one of the most powerful magicians and your knowledge would reside in the wisdom of the past. Fern You are a slightly capricious person but very careful and attentive in everything you do and say. You pay attention to others and expect that in return, you like balanced relationships and do not allow failures in it. You are also affectionate, your magic would be one that takes care of every detail with elegance and starting from the most basic, because your most elemental essence is the brightest. Übel You are a bit of a gloomy person, you think that others are not really something to pay attention to, but when you find someone interesting, you make an effort to get to know them. At times, you can be a little rude, arrogant, and even a little cruel, but realistic, which is a very important thing. Your magic would definitely be black and stuff like that. See also Minecraft Legends development officially ends today with one final content update flame You are quite a funny person, but the party does not prevent you from fulfilling your duties. You notice the good things in others, but that doesn't mean you remove their most important defects. You are usually a kind person who shares everything you own while also taking care of yourself. Quite exemplary! Your magic would definitely be creating fields of flowers. Series Since the beginning of time, you are the type of person who recognizes your own worth, you are very confident and that is very positive, it is the pillar of everything. You have a little trouble showing your affections, maybe you should improve that a little, although surely your magic would be based precisely on the measure and calculation of everything. Maybe you could try to be a little more careful with your speech, simple words also show affection. Laufen You are the type of person who is not good with words but good with actions, you show your interest and affection that way. You are also the efficient and fast type, in any situation, you have a personality that allows you to do everything in a timely manner. Your magic would be inherited from a clan of an important line of magic.

So, what do you think? Would you be that powerful? Did you finish watching the anime Frieren: beyond the journey? Do you think it is the jewel of the year? The Madhouse anime was a complete innovation!

Where can I watch the anime Frieren: Beyond the Journey? How many episodes does the first season have?

Frieren: beyond the journey It is an anime by Studio Madhouse, it debuted in autumn 2023, but its delivery was in consecutive two-course format, so it ended until winter 2024. The series ran for a staggering 28 episodes!

Frieren: beyond the journey It had the official distribution of the Crunchyroll platform, so there you can relive the journey of Frieren and his party.

