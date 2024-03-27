Frieren: beyond the journey reached its season finale and the truth is that Himmel's casual farewells will always remain in our hearts. The first season adapted the arce The examination of magicians first levelso, to say goodbye to all of them, we present you a personality test so you can check which magician you would be in this beautiful world.
Have you thought about what your favorite magic would be? Surely while you were watching Frieren: beyond the journey You thought about it a little. Well, me too, and that's why I considered this test appropriate, to discover our most flirtatious and magical essence!
As the season closes, the magicians said goodbye in the last scenes of the anime. Some have formed bonds that they will not be able to forget and others will continue to share a long journey.
Remember that there were many magicians in that exam, even the Series itself commented that those who reached the final phase were more than expected, so, I couldn't have them all here either. I'm sorry! Also, while I was making the selection it seemed to me that the girls are better positioned than the boys, soeeee… We are going to have to do without Wirbel, Denken and Land.
But, obviously I selected the most original ones, so find out which of them you would be in this test Frieren: beyond the journey. Do you think you would have passed all three stages of the test? Check below:
It's your best friend's birthday, but he wants to go out together: with his partner and you, but you don't like him, what do you do?
They talk to you in the exam, what do you do?
How do you say goodbye to the person you love most when you know it will take some time for you to see each other again?
What did you answer to your last suitor?
What is your favorite color?
One of your biggest regrets is…
Your friendship was an hour late. What do you do when it arrives?
You're going on a hike with your friends, but they forgot to tell you to bring food for the trip. Your best friend offers to share his desserts and drinks with you, what happens?
Frieren
You are a very kind person, although it is very difficult for you to understand others, you strive to show them that you care in your own way, even if you do not agree in the different ways of seeing life, you always try to be an empathetic person who builds the bridge to improve the situations. You would be one of the most powerful magicians and your knowledge would reside in the wisdom of the past.
Fern
You are a slightly capricious person but very careful and attentive in everything you do and say. You pay attention to others and expect that in return, you like balanced relationships and do not allow failures in it. You are also affectionate, your magic would be one that takes care of every detail with elegance and starting from the most basic, because your most elemental essence is the brightest.
Übel
You are a bit of a gloomy person, you think that others are not really something to pay attention to, but when you find someone interesting, you make an effort to get to know them. At times, you can be a little rude, arrogant, and even a little cruel, but realistic, which is a very important thing. Your magic would definitely be black and stuff like that.
flame
You are quite a funny person, but the party does not prevent you from fulfilling your duties. You notice the good things in others, but that doesn't mean you remove their most important defects. You are usually a kind person who shares everything you own while also taking care of yourself. Quite exemplary! Your magic would definitely be creating fields of flowers.
Series
Since the beginning of time, you are the type of person who recognizes your own worth, you are very confident and that is very positive, it is the pillar of everything. You have a little trouble showing your affections, maybe you should improve that a little, although surely your magic would be based precisely on the measure and calculation of everything. Maybe you could try to be a little more careful with your speech, simple words also show affection.
Laufen
You are the type of person who is not good with words but good with actions, you show your interest and affection that way. You are also the efficient and fast type, in any situation, you have a personality that allows you to do everything in a timely manner. Your magic would be inherited from a clan of an important line of magic.
So, what do you think? Would you be that powerful? Did you finish watching the anime Frieren: beyond the journey? Do you think it is the jewel of the year? The Madhouse anime was a complete innovation!
We recommend: Where to read Frieren: Beyond Journey's End now that the first season is over
Where can I watch the anime Frieren: Beyond the Journey? How many episodes does the first season have?
Frieren: beyond the journey It is an anime by Studio Madhouse, it debuted in autumn 2023, but its delivery was in consecutive two-course format, so it ended until winter 2024. The series ran for a staggering 28 episodes!
Frieren: beyond the journey It had the official distribution of the Crunchyroll platform, so there you can relive the journey of Frieren and his party.
