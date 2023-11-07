November 2023 turned out to be a real test for weather-sensitive people. During the entire last month of autumn, magnetic storms are expected; they will occur at intervals of 2-3 days. On the night of November 5-6, a powerful magnetic storm hit the Earth, causing northern lights across almost the entire territory of Russia. Residents of the southern regions shared pictures of the sky painted scarlet. Experts did not expect such powerful emissions; it was assumed that the magnetic storm on November 6 would be classified as G1 in power, not G3. When will magnetic storms stop and what consequences can weather-sensitive people expect – in the material of Izvestia.

A series of magnetic storms began on Thursday, November 2. Throughout the month, real tests await weather-dependent people – magnetic storms of varying strengths are expected regularly in November, with breaks of 2-3 days

The most intense meteorological phenomenon is expected from November 26 to 29 – the power of the magnetic storm will reach five points or G3 According to the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy and Heliophysical Instrumentation, magnetic storms will end on November 30. Disturbance in the geomagnetic field affects electrical appliances and, to some extent, the health of certain groups of people. However, it is possible to understand whether a person is weather-sensitive or not if the disturbance is strong enough.

Doctors told how to alleviate the suffering of weather-dependent people

How to protect yourself from magnetic storms

Therapist Veronika Lisitskaya, in an interview with Izvestia, said that a healthy person should not and will not have any negative reactions to changes in weather conditions, including magnetic storms. If symptoms of weather dependence occur, you should consult a doctor to rule out certain diseases. In evidence-based medicine, people’s dependence on meteorological conditions is interpreted as a myth and is not included in the international classification of diseases.

Doctors agree that Magnetic storms have the strongest impact on people with cardiovascular diseases, high or low blood pressure, mental disorders and vegetative-vascular dystonia. According to data, about 61% of children under the age of five suffer from increased weather sensitivity.

According to cardiologist Andrei Kondrakhin, people with serious illnesses should take more care of themselves during magnetic storms. The expert emphasized that at such moments a person’s symptoms of existing diseases may worsen. The doctor recommends minimizing physical activity, as well as limiting the consumption of alcohol, caffeine and nicotine. In addition, if a sharp reaction of the body to weather conditions occurs, you should immediately consult a doctor.

Immunologist Maria Polner, in turn, noted that during periods of magnetic storms it is recommended to reduce psycho-emotional stress, increase the quantity and quality of sleep, and avoid active strength training – they can be replaced by swimming or Pilates.

The strongest magnetic storm 2023

The strongest magnetic storm of 2023 can rightfully be considered the storm that occurred on the evening of November 5 and resulted in the appearance of the northern lights throughout Russia. Previously, a storm of similar power occurred in April 2023, its intensity reached the G4 level. In November 2023, the storm was caused by a cloud of plasma that the Sun threw towards the Earth two days earlier. The process of separation of a fountain of hot gases from the Sun is called a prominence.

“Crack” in the sun: causes and consequences

The crack in the Sun formed on October 31, 2023. Experts compare the size of the prominence with the continent of Eurasia (width 10 thousand km). Doctor of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, chief researcher at the Institute of Terrestrial Magnetism of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAN), Boris Filippov, in a conversation with Izvestia on November 5, denied the formation of giant cracks in the Sun. According to the specialist, what ordinary people call cracks are glowing clouds . The expert explained that dark spots on the surface of the Sun are composed of plasma clumps, and when they lose solar equilibrium, they turn into ejecta. Such coronal ejections, when they collide with the Earth’s magnetic field, cause strong magnetic storms.

Experts agree that the appearance of the prominence brings us closer to solar maximum (the period of greatest activity, accompanied by spots on the surface of the Sun), which is now likely to occur a year earlier – in 2024, and not in 2025, as previously thought.