Home page World

Split

The Space Launch System rocket launches from Cape Canaveral Cosmodrome. © John Raoux/AP/dpa

Back to the moon – and then to Mars: With the “Artemis” program, NASA is planning the future of manned space travel. So far there have mainly been problems, now at least the first test flight has started.

Cape Canaveral – After months of postponement, the crisis-plagued NASA moon mission “Artemis 1” has started. With the rocket “Space Launch System” the unmanned capsule “Orion” took off from the Cape Canaveral cosmodrome in the US state of Florida, as shown in live images from the US space agency Nasa.

“Orion” is to be in orbit around the moon for around three weeks before the capsule is expected to return to earth on December 11th. “Speechless,” tweeted the German astronaut Alexander Gerst at the start.

With the “Artemis” program, named after the Greek goddess of the moon, US astronauts are to land on the moon again in the coming years, for the first time a woman and a non-white person. The “Artemis 1” launch that has now taken place is intended to prepare for manned flights. The European Space Agency Esa and space agencies from several other countries are involved.

The mission was ill-fated for a long time: after delays and skyrocketing costs in development and construction, the first test launch had to be postponed numerous times – partly because of two consecutive storms and technical problems.

Re-entry into the earth’s atmosphere will be a practical test

Artemis 1 is scheduled to enter an extended orbit around the moon, powered by the European Service Module (ESM), which will also provide power, water and air and keep the spacecraft at the right temperature. The propulsion and supply unit should be separated from the crew module on return and burn up in the atmosphere.

The main aim is to test the newly developed systems in interaction. Maneuverability in lunar orbit is also being tested, and re-entry into the earth’s atmosphere will be the acid test for the heat shield.

Also on board for the flight around the moon are two dolls from a project with German and Israeli participation – or “astronaut phantoms”, as the German Aerospace Center (DLR) calls them: Zohar and Helga. It is being tested whether a special protective vest can effectively protect a female body in particular from dangerous space radiation. “Thanks to a sophisticated power-saving strategy, both phantoms survived the waiting time before take-off well,” said DLR. “Helga and Zohar are fit for the flight.”

First manned launch planned for 2025

The first manned launch is currently planned for 2025 at the earliest. “Artemis II” is said to have a crew of four on board and orbit the moon, with “Artemis III” finally landing people on the moon again. Later, as part of the “Artemis” program, outposts are to be built on the Earth’s satellite and in its orbit, also as a basis for a possible Mars mission.

Three flights for ESA astronauts as part of “Artemis” have currently been agreed with NASA, the Director General of the European Space Agency (ESA), Josef Aschbacher, recently said. “We may also be able to bring an astronaut to the moon itself.”

Launch of the Space Launch System rocket. © Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today/AP/dpa

Other countries – above all China – have committed space plans. The country is also working on putting its own astronauts on the moon. China has already taken rocks from the moon and was the first nation to land a spacecraft on the far side of the moon. Rock samples from the polar regions of the moon are to be brought to earth over the next five years. Plans for a research station on the moon are also being worked out with Russia.

“The moon will develop into a new economic area”

NASA put the last humans on the moon in 1972 with the “Apollo 17” mission. Overall, the United States was the only country to date to land twelve astronauts on the moon with the “Apollo” missions between 1969 and 1972.

“The moon will develop into a new economic area that will flourish in the next decade,” Esa boss Aschbacher is convinced. “We are only at the beginning of using the moon sustainably for our projects this time.” dpa