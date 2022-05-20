Dhe Starliner space capsule from the US aviation group Boeing has lifted off for a test flight. At the top of an Atlas V rocket, she started the journey to the International Space Station (ISS) from Cape Canaveral in the US state of Florida without passengers on Thursday, as shown on a live broadcast by the US space agency Nasa. If everything goes according to plan, it will dock with the ISS after a good 24 hours.

On Thursday, a mannequin named Rosie sat in the commander’s seat. It is equipped with around 15 sensors designed to collect information about movements during flight. The capsule also carries about 230 kilograms of supplies for the ISS, which orbits the earth at an altitude of about 400 kilometers.

The test flight is intended to show whether the capsule is safe for transporting astronauts. A first attempt failed in 2019. At that time, a catastrophe had almost occurred and the spacecraft had to return to Earth prematurely without reaching the ISS. Another test in 2021 was canceled at the last moment due to technical problems.

competition in space

Boeing was overtaken by the space company SpaceX from Tesla founder Elon Musk, whose Dragon capsule regularly transports astronauts into space on behalf of NASA. However, NASA wants to diversify its means of transport so as not to run the risk of being dependent on Russian Soyuz capsules again. The launch on Thursday is therefore "a crucial step" to have two providers "who regularly transport crews," said Deputy Director of the ISS program at NASA, Dana Weigel.







The stakes are high for Boeing. The aviation group hopes to be able to carry out a first manned flight by the end of the year. This second demonstration mission is essential to finally gain approval from NASA.