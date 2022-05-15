In two years, every new Fiat model will be fully electric. In five years, the Italian brand will no longer build cars with an internal combustion engine. The arrival of the 500X and Tipo hybrid marks the definitive end of more than 120 years of fossil fuel car history for Fiat.

The Fiat 500e was definitely not a trendsetter when it was unveiled in March 2020. Compact models such as the Renault Zoe and Twingo ZE, the Opel Corsa-e and the Peugeot e-208 have been equipped with a fully electric drive for some time. But the sympathetic Italian city car – which evokes so many wonderful memories of the classic ‘backpack’ from the 1950s – is now the best-selling electric car in large countries such as Germany, France and Italy. In Europe, the Fiat 500e even only has to tolerate Tesla models. Also in the Netherlands you see the 500th more and more on the road. Fiat reports that it has now delivered almost 3000 copies in our country.

Even though Fiat has only been active on the EV market for a short time, the Italian brand has now got a good grasp of the electric taste. From 2024, the brand will only concentrate on electrified models. "And in 2027, in five years' time, Fiat will no longer offer petrol, diesel or CNG engines at all," says the brand's CEO, Olivier François.

Fiat has big electric ambitions, but at the moment the Italian brand is still in the transition phase. Existing models such as the 500 and Panda are now equipped with a hybrid powertrain. The Fiat 500X and Tipo (as hatchback and station wagon) are now up for this form of electrification. With immediate effect, both models will be delivered with a four-cylinder 1.5-litre petrol engine with 130 hp, which is coupled to a 15 kW electric motor and a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

In the 500X and Tipo Hybrid, the electric motor serves purely as an assistant: to get the car rolling from a standstill before the petrol engine kicks in at a maximum of 30 km/h, but also to deliver an extra power surge at full acceleration – so that the petrol engine needs less fuel to do its job. When parking in reverse, the petrol engine is also sidelined. However, it is not possible to opt for fully electric propulsion for a short distance in, for example, the city.

Thanks to the electric input, the 500X and Tipo Hybrid are reasonably economical with the fuel supply. For the 500X Hybrid, Fiat states a consumption of 5.6 liters per 100 kilometers (1 in 17.9), for both body styles of the Tipo, a consumption of 5.1 l/100 km (1 in 19.6) mentioned in the brochure. Cars that emit less CO2 than 50 grams per kilometer are subject to the half rate for road tax (50 percent discount on the installment amount). However, the hybrid versions of the Fiat 500X (from 129 g/km) and Tipo (from 115 g/km) are not eligible for this.

As a consumer, why should you consider purchasing a Fiat 500X Hybrid or Tipo Hybrid? With its retro looks, the 500X still looks fun from the outside and inside after eight years and it drives nicely, although its suspension is quite firm. The cooperation between the engine and the standard automatic transmission runs smoothly under normal conditions, but in busy city traffic sometimes shows some hesitation when accelerating and braking a lot, so that you feel annoying jerks. Does the 500X Hybrid offer the advantage of a razor-sharp price? Unfortunately: the car has a starting price of €30,990, which is more expensive than, for example, the comparable Hyundai Kona Hybrid or the (slightly smaller) Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid.

The Fiat Tipo Hybrid is listed for €29,990 (station wagon: €30,990). Compared to the 500X, the Tipo is a more business-like and slightly more spacious car with a somewhat smoother suspension, so that you experience the car as more comfortable. The engine and transmission are identical to those of the 500X; in the city, the indecision of the machine is also noticeable in the Tipo. Originally, the Tipo was developed as a budget alternative to cars such as the Volkswagen Golf, the Peugeot 308 and the Ford Focus. With comparable engine capacities, these models are still a few thousand euros more expensive than the Tipo Hybrid, but the Toyota Corolla with 122 hp is about the same price. To choose the Fiat, you should not be allergic to cheap-looking plastics or a multimedia system with an old-fashioned small screen. The 500X and Tipo Hybrid are cars for lovers of Italy, and from a brand that concludes more than 120 years of fossil history.

