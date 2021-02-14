F.elix Keller is visibly excited. The double-digit minus degrees that prevail at the Diavolezza valley station in the Upper Engadin at an altitude of 2100 meters don’t seem to bother him. Anything else would be strange too, of course. Because ice is Keller’s element: he is a glaciologist. And the 58-year-old Swiss worked for a long time towards this moment – the opening of a test facility for snowmaking glaciers. In the live stream, which documents the event, the sound keeps falling off due to the icy temperatures. But Keller still gets his message across: The patented technology is intended to slow down glacier melt.

Global warming is taking a toll on glaciers around the world. The accelerating ice retreat is contributing to the rise in sea levels and endangering the freshwater supply of millions of people. Isolated attempts to cover glacier areas with a polyester fleece have certainly been successful – however, such a cloth can only be spread over small areas. For a large glacier like the Morteratsch, which is located near the Diavolezza valley station, a completely different solution is required.

Together with the Dutch glaciologist Johannes Oerlemans, who set up a weather station on the Morteratsch for the University of Utrecht in 1995 and is very familiar with the terrain, Keller developed the idea of ​​artificially snowing glaciers. “Snow reflects the incident solar radiation and insulates against warm summer temperatures,” says Keller. “Not a milligram of ice melts underneath.”



The glaciologist Dr. Fritz Keller.

:



Image: Mayk Wendt





A gigantic undertaking

But: how do you get the snow on the glacier? Normal snow cannons like those in ski areas cannot be installed because the ice masses are constantly moving. Therefore, where topographically possible, the researchers want to stretch wire ropes up to a kilometer long over the glaciers, from which pipes with up to 150 nozzles hang that spray snow. At least six rope systems of this type would be necessary to keep one square kilometer of glacier covered with snow all year round.

To do this, 30,000 tons of artificial snow would have to trickle down every day. However, there are always days in summer when it is too warm for snow production. So it needs a buffer. Johannes Oerlemans estimates that the ideal depth of snow, which should be piled up as a precaution during colder operating times, is around 20 meters.

Where is the water supposed to come from for these enormous quantities? The glaciologists also have an answer to this question: They want to use the melt water that the glacier releases in summer. For this purpose, existing glacial lakes are to be used, the capacity of which could be increased with simple dam walls if necessary. “It’s an encroachment on nature, we can’t gloss over it,” admits Keller. But from his point of view it would be justified to protect the glaciers.

The test phase is running

However, it is still a long way from that. In front of the Diavolezza valley station, Keller only installed a small cable system with five spray nozzles for test purposes. You now have to see how well they work, whether the snow produced is usable and how the mechanics behave at low temperatures. “The water must not freeze in the pipes.” To do this, the water must always keep moving until it is expelled. In the event of a malfunction, the system is programmed to empty the pipes at lightning speed.



Image: FAZ





If the tests are successful, the researchers hope to be able to install a significantly larger pilot system with a 600 meter long rope above a ski slope on Piz Corvatsch next winter. Then you can also see whether the snow-making technology is also suitable for winter sports. However, there is still no funding for the almost three million francs project.

To cover a glacier with snow to such an extent that the total amount of ice melt is significantly reduced would cost around 100 million francs over a period of 30 years, Keller calculates. The total is made up of construction costs of 40 million francs and annual operating costs of two million francs. “Switzerland can handle that,” says Keller unmoved. At the same time, it is clear to him that the hurdles for implementing his glacier protection concept are very high. That doesn’t diminish his own willingness to work: “I would like to say to my grandchildren: At least we tried it.”